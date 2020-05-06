 How military slang slips into everyday civilian use | Meet the Germans | DW | 06.05.2020

Meet the Germans

How military slang slips into everyday civilian use

Under the radar, long shot and top gun: All over the world, people use idioms borrowed from wars and the military. Some are new, but quite a few in German date back hundreds of years, says linguist Rolf-Bernhard Essig.

  • filed of grain (picture-alliance/chromorange)

    German phrases with a military background

    Don't give up

    "Die Flinte ins Korn werfen" (literally, throw the shotgun in the field of grain): the German idiom means someone gives up too easily, stops trying. Mercenaries didn't always wear uniforms, they were recognizable by their weapons. If they tossed those, they were no longer recognizable as fighters. The German word for shotgun only entered the language after the Thirty Years' War (1618-1648).

  • Three shields (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Lang)

    German phrases with a military background

    Shields with a message

    Literally, to have something on your shield, "etwas im Schild führen" does not bode well. It means a person is up to something, is scheming. Foot soldiers would carry shields, often made of wood or animals hides, to fend against attacks. Friend or foe? Often, shields would display a coat of arms, or a motto — making the combatants' allegiance known to all.

  • person doing dishes (picture-alliance/dpa/A.Warnecke)

    German phrases with a military background

    From the bottom up

    To learn something "von der Pike auf" (from the pike upwards) means thoroughly, step by step and from the bottom up. A pike is a simple pole weapon used by the infantry as far back as the Middle Ages.

  • Sand storm (picture-alliance/AP/Independent Record/T. Bridge)

    German phrases with a military background

    Cut and run

    "Aus dem Staub machen" (make yourself out of the dust) — this phrase also has military origins. The dust referred to in the idiom is specifically the dust kicked up by horses and soldiers in battle, making for poor visibility. Anyone who tried to escape the turmoil and made off was a deserter. Today, the term means to skedaddle, cut and run.

  • Altenburg castle (DW / Nelioubin)

    German phrases with a military background

    Step into the breach

    A person who steps into the breach for someone else is helping out in an emergency, standing up for others. In medieval days, attackers out to conquer a castle made inroads as soon as they managed to chop a gap in the fortress wall. The castle lord's servants and soldiers would jump into the resulting "breach" to close it and hold the castle.

  • dog sits between legs of peole in uniform (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    German phrases with a military background

    Lined up properly

    Recruits in the military learn to line up neatly in a row, next to and behind each other — in line with the person in front of them. Spruce it up, knock it into shape: The phrase "auf Vordermann bringen" literally means bring something in line with the person standing in front of you.

  • thumb hovers over phoe and WhatsApp symbol (picture-alliance/PIXSELL/I. Soban)

    German phrases with a military background

    Jilted!

    Nowadays, the German term "Laufpass geben" (literally, giving someone a running pass) refers to ending a relationship, jilting or ditching a person. In the 18th century, soldiers were given a "Laufpass" when they were discharged, an important document that proved they had not deserted.

  • clothes pin holds yellow cloth on clothesline, ants crawl across (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/TIps-Images)

    German phrases with a military background

    Stick with it and persevere

    The idiom "bei der Stange bleiben" (stay by the pole) also probably has its origins in the military. A glance at the flagpole (troop flag) gave soldiers in the field orientation. The common term describes a person who reliably holds out, sticks to one thing and continues to pursue their goal — like the single-minded ants.

  • people climbing steep ladder at Dachstein (DW)

    German phrases with a military background

    Pull yourself together

    If a German, annoyed, tells you to "Reiss dich am Riemen," they mean pull yourself together, get a grip on yourself and carry on. Soldiers at roll call had to look shipshape, the belt centered — if anything was askew, they would be ordered to "rip the strap."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW: Germans regularly use idioms and phrases that actually come from the military, or from long-ago wars and military conflicts. How does German compare to other languages, does it stand out in any way with its wealth of idioms bristling with martial terms?

Rolf-Bernhard Essig: Not at all! The German language marches down a broad and international military road where that is concerned. British English, thanks to Shakespeare's dramas, is full of martial idioms, American English bristles with military terms, the French have a national anthem that drips with blood and also have plenty of idioms based on shooting and sword fights. The Spanish language has a whole armada of military idioms. Chinese has more idioms based on battle than Terracotta Army warriors; in India and countries influenced by Arabic, there is always a bellicose term at the ready. The same is true in Ghana and the Congo, Mexico and even New Zealand, where people say "Don't die like the octopus, die like the shark!"

 How do phrases used by soldiers end up in civilian everyday language?

They trickled in over time. Some military idioms are 3,000 years old — just think of the Trojan Horse subterfuge — as Greek and Roman mythology led to a lot of military-based sayings. So did the Bible: the phrase David vs. Goliath is clearly a military expression. Major armed conflicts like the Thirty Years' War (1618-1648) infused the German language with a lot of military-related idioms, as did the conflicts that took place around about 1800, the Franco-Prussian War, and of course the First and Second World Wars.

Rolf-Bernhard Essig (Privat)

Rolf-Bernhard Essig

These wars all had such an impact on people's lives that they adopted military slang, as it were?

Yes, absolutely. The troops moved across the country — Wallenstein, a military leader during the Thirty Years' War, was by no means the first to note that "the country feeds the army" — so the population was affected. Men were pressed into service, which means many people had first-hand experience of war.

Literature played a role, too: the 17th-century novel Simplicius Simplicissimus, which was inspired by the horrors of the Thirty Years' War, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's 1773 drama Goetz of Berlichingen, as well as his 1808 play Faust, Friedrich Schiller's 1808 tragedy The Maid of Orleans, to name just a few.

Götz von Berlichingen ( imago/imagebroker)

Götz von Berlichingen, also known as Götz of the Iron Hand, was a German Imperial Knight, mercenary, and poet

Do you have some examples for idioms and phrases that stem from more recent conflicts or military routines?

In an office, you might hear the expression to be in "stealth mode," which means someone is trying to make himself invisible and avoid work. "Under the radar" was a military term that has long since entered civilian everyday language, and means to be overlooked or not noticed.

In the English-speaking world and in Germany, too, we have the term Top Gun for highly effective salespersons. This goes back to the 1986 action movie with Tom Cruise, but also to the US Navy's legendary Top Gun training program that was developed after the Vietnam War. We also speak about autopilot mode, and flying blind.

Top gun, Tom Cruise, 1986 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

A classic from 1986: 'Top Gun,' starring Tom Cruise

It's also interesting to note a boom in proverbial sayings. In German, the term "Alter Schwede" (Old Swede), used as an exclamation for something positively surprising, was practically extinct at the end of the 20th century — hardly anyone said that anymore. But it has resurfaced. For about 10 to 15 years, German kids and teenagers have been calling each other "Alter" (old man) and now they are also saying "Alter Schwede." The term goes back to the period right after the Thirty Years' War, when Swedish veterans decided to stay in Germany as instructors in the Prussian army. They were very well trained, very much appreciated — and known as "Old Swedes."

Terms that everybody uses and knows usually come from major, long-lasting military conflicts. And sometimes, civilian idioms become military terminology, too — quite a natural process! The expression "dog fight" was a phrase for just that: dogs fighting. The term was then used for brawls, on the battlefield and finally, for fighter plane aerial combat.

Dr. Rolf-Bernhard Essig is an author, exhibition organizer, lecturer, entertainer and lives in Bamberg.

 

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, and check out DW's cartoon series That's so German for a humorous take on German culture and stereotypes.

