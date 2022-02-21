 How many people who died from covid-19 were vaccinated? | Covid-19 Special | DW | 24.02.2022

Covid-19 Special

How many people who died from covid-19 were vaccinated?

How many people who died from COVID-19 were vaccinated, and how many were not?

Watch video 03:46

Fed up with the pandemic, too many Brazilians have dropped their guard despite a deadly omicron wave.

Brazil COVID-19 death rates remain high amid omicron wave 21.02.2022

17.02.2022 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Senegal's President and AU President Macky Sall (C) pose for a 'family photograph' with European and African leaders on the first day of a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022. (Photo by JOHN THYS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Access to COVID-19 vaccines dominates summit 18.02.2022

On the Comoro Islands, the president has introduced a vaccine mandate.

The Comoro Islands' vaccine mandate 17.02.2022

Mobile Impfstoffanlage „Biontainer“ zur Produktion von Covid-Impfstoffen in Afrika, entwickelt und gebaut von Biontech, Mainz. Aufgebaut in den Behringwerken Marburg Görzhausen. Aufgenommen 11.02.2022. Foto: Bernd Riegert, DW, alle Rechte.

German vaccine maker to establish facilities in Africa 18.02.2022

DW's science correspondent Derrick Williams answers viewers' questions

Why is omicron less virulent than previous strains? 17.02.2022

The pandemic of the deadly Spanish flu ended, but its legacy remains.

How did the Spanish flu pandemic end? 10.02.2022

There's nothing indicating any wide-scale trends or delayed-term effects for any of the approved COVID vaccines.

Ask Derrick: Are vaccines causing side effects in the future? 20.12.2021

Seven types which infect humans have been identified so far.

Ask Derrick: What other types of coronaviruses are out there? 17.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Long covid - Symptoms and therapies 24.02.2022

Long covid treatment in Heiligendamm on the Baltic Sea

Long covid treatment on the Baltic Sea 24.02.2022

DW's Manira Chaudhary spoke with patients and one doctor about the condition known as long covid.

Living with the lingering effects of the coronavirus 24.02.2022

Long covid often stays invisible, so now some Americans are organizing themselves into self-help groups.

Is the American healthcare system racist? 24.02.2022

FILE PHOTO: A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

BioNTainers and co: The disjointed quest to produce COVID mRNA vaccines in Africa 22.02.2022

The European Union-African Union summit brought dissonant news about COVID-19 mRNA vaccine development in Africa, revealing cracks in collaboration between the world's largest drug companies and the WHO.

February 16, 2022, Hong Kong, China: Suspected covid-19 Patients seen lying on hospital beds at the open area outside Caritas Medical Centre..Hong Kong is struggling to contain the outbreak of Covid-19, with most of hospitals running over their capacity. Patients on hospital beds lined up outside A&E departments of the Caritas Medical Centre waiting to get into the hospital. (Credit Image: © Dominic Chiu/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

COVID digest: Hong Kong hospitals struggle with new cases 19.02.2022

Authorities in Hong Kong have called in building teams to construct isolation units as hospitals there grapple with a new spike in cases. Meanwhile, Australia is opening to tourists once again. DW has the latest.

Mobile Impfstoff-Produktionsanlage „Biontainer“, zur Herstellung von 50 Millionen Covid-Impfstoffdosen pro Jahr, gebaut von BioNtech, Mainz. Aufgebaut in einer Halle der Behringwerke Marburg Görzhausen. Aufgenommen am 11.02.2022. Foto: Bernd Riegert, DW, alle Rechte.

COVID digest: Germany's BioNTech unveils mobile vaccine units 16.02.2022

BioNTech announced a mobile facility to help production and distribution in African countries. Meanwhile, a government probe found that the Netherlands was seriously underprepared for the pandemic. DW has the latest.

Passengers arrive at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions for the first time in almost two years after the government lifted some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

COVID digest: Australia reopens borders after nearly two years 21.02.2022

Foreign tourists are welcome in Australia once again after nearly two years. Meanwhile, German officials say COVID travel restrictions will be eased early next month. Follow DW for the latest.