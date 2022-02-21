Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
How many people who died from COVID-19 were vaccinated, and how many were not?
The European Union-African Union summit brought dissonant news about COVID-19 mRNA vaccine development in Africa, revealing cracks in collaboration between the world's largest drug companies and the WHO.
Authorities in Hong Kong have called in building teams to construct isolation units as hospitals there grapple with a new spike in cases. Meanwhile, Australia is opening to tourists once again. DW has the latest.
BioNTech announced a mobile facility to help production and distribution in African countries. Meanwhile, a government probe found that the Netherlands was seriously underprepared for the pandemic. DW has the latest.
Foreign tourists are welcome in Australia once again after nearly two years. Meanwhile, German officials say COVID travel restrictions will be eased early next month. Follow DW for the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version