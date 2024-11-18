How long-range ATACMS missiles could change the Battlefield?

ConflictsUkraineHow long-range ATACMS missiles could change the Battlefield?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineRalph Martin11/18/2024November 18, 2024The US-supplied ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) is renowned for its precision in strikes and boasts a range of up to 300 km. But how effective could the long-sought weapon system be in targeting Russian forces if Ukraine were to use it?https://p.dw.com/p/4n7qQAdvertisement