How long-range ATACMS missiles could change the Battlefield?

Ralph Martin
November 18, 2024

The US-supplied ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) is renowned for its precision in strikes and boasts a range of up to 300 km. But how effective could the long-sought weapon system be in targeting Russian forces if Ukraine were to use it?

https://p.dw.com/p/4n7qQ
Two men wear military uniforms and helmets and aim weapons at an unknown target. They are in a forest.

Ukraine recruits incarcerated people to fight Russia

Facing a shortage of troops, Ukraine has started releasing people from prisons if they sign up to fight against Russia.
ConflictsNovember 4, 202404:32 min
Ukrainian winemaker Olga Romanosko speaks to DW's Carolina Chimoy in a room full of wine barrels.

Ukrainian winemakers carry on under fire

Russia may have brought war to their country, but these Ukrainian winemakers are determined to persevere.
ConflictsOctober 2, 202404:38 min
Ret. Gen. Ben Hodges looks at the camera, speaking in a video call

Ben Hodges: Harris White House would be good for Ukraine

"Ukraine has the right to defend itself," said retired US Army General Ben Hodges, speaking with DW in Washington.
ConflictsAugust 10, 202415:25 min
Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
A view of two trucks with humanitarian aid arriving at Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

How much aid is getting into Gaza?

Has Israel failed to meet US demands to allow more aid into Gaza, as some aid agencies suggest?
ConflictsNovember 12, 202402:33 min
Palestinians walk amid the destruction following an Israeli strike in Jabalia

Israeli strike kills and injures dozens in northern Gaza

Palestinian medical staff say a house in the Jabaliya region was hit at dawn, with around 30 people inside.
ConflictsNovember 10, 202401:55 min
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) (File photo)

Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

What excatly led to the dismissal? DW's Emily Gordine reports from Jerusalem.
ConflictsNovember 5, 202403:44 min
