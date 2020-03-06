 How long can Joachim Löw ignore Thomas Müller’s mesmerizing form? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.03.2020

Sports

How long can Joachim Löw ignore Thomas Müller’s mesmerizing form?

As Bayern Munich celebrated their 120th birthday it was fitting that one-club man Thomas Müller got the party started. Back to his best, calls for a return to the national team set-up are intensifying.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - FC Augsburg (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Since bursting onto the Bayern Munich scene as a lanky 18-year-old when Louis van Gaal was still in charge, Thomas Müller has openly admitted to being an unorthodox footballer. His well-documented unpredictability coupled with a winning mentality have seen him play an integral part in one of the most dominant eras in European football history.

Irrespective of the variety of positions he's played, the World Cup winner has rarely failed to meet expectations. Form fluctuations have been a natural aspect of a near-12-year career in Bavaria and, following a difficult spell in lieu of Pep Guardiola's departure, Hansi Flick has become the latest head coach to unlock the peak of his powers.

Like Jupp Heynckes, Joachim Löw and Guardiola before him, the new man in charge has given the now 30-year-old a license to play to his free-form best and reaped the rewards. In Flick's first 15 Bundesliga matches, Müller has produced 12 of his team-best 16 assists and all-six of his league goals in the current campaign.

The difference-maker

Goal number six not only matched his entire league output from last season, but also helped drag Bayern kicking and screaming over the line against an Augsburg side hell bent on causing their hosts' headaches. "We were vocal in our desire to break them down, but couldn't put that into action,” admitted Müller after the game. "We've got to get ourselves back on track in terms of our stamina and spirit, you could sense a bit of tiredness.”

Unlocking a stalemate in the 53rd minute, Müller put the finishing touches on a delightful ball in behind from Jerome Boateng in a moment that will have given Bayern fans 2014-inspired flashbacks. It was the latest defining moment of purple patch which has grown in importance in light of Robert Lewandowski's spell on the sidelines.

Without their 25-goal top scorer, Bayern have managed to maintain form with the win over Augsburg their 10th of a possible 11 dating back to their only back-to-back losses of the season. With fellow contenders failing to match their returns, the German record titleholders have fashioned a four-point cushion at the Bundesliga summit as a result.

Evergreen Müller 

With Bayern on course to defend their title for an eighth season and Müller producing some of the best form of a club career that already boasts 521 games, 195 goals and 186 assists, questions of an international recall continue to arise.

The Bavaria-native was afforded the honor of earning his 100th international cap, coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, but was ruthlessly cut from the fold by Joachim Löw in March of last year. Back then fans begrudgingly pointed to a lack of league form during a fractious period under Niko Kovac as the reason for the decision. That logic no longer applies.

This February, Löw was quoted as saying chances of a return to the national team were "slim” for a man, who once seemed destined to break Miroslav Klose all-time World Cup goal scoring record. With Müller's performances only gaining in importance as Bayern compete on three fronts, Löw may not be able to ignore the calls for the return of a German fan favorite for much longer.

Thomas Müller proves his worth as Bayern Munich reach German Cup quarters

Thomas Müller has kicked off the new decade in style, scoring in all four of Bayern Munich's games in 2020. The 30-year-old forward has been rejuvenated under Hansi Flick and has showed his value once again. (05.02.2020)  

Bundesliga: Hansi Flick 'can shape a new Bayern Munich era' says Jupp Heynckes

Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has backed Hansi Flick to become the permanent boss of the Bundesliga champions. Heynckes described Flick as a "gem of a coach" whose talent should be "developed." (02.12.2019)  

Bundesliga: Thomas Müller not happy with Bayern Munich situation

After playing just 67 minutes in the last five Bundesliga games, Thomas Müller is not happy, with some reports even linking him with a move away from Bayern. The situation on Säbener Strasse remains delicate. (09.10.2019)  

Bundesliga: Borussias do battle as spectre of corona looms 06.03.2020

Bundesliga: Borussias do battle as spectre of corona looms 06.03.2020

Title challengers Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund face off in the top game of the weekend. But calls for it to be postponed due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the Rheinland region have been dismissed.

Robert Lewandowski's injury: How will Bayern Munich cope? 27.02.2020

Robert Lewandowski's injury: How will Bayern Munich cope? 27.02.2020

Bayern Munich's normally indestructible frontman is expected to be out for a month at a crucial point of the Bundesliga season. With no obvious replacement in the squad, how will Hansi Flick live without Lewandowski?

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich crash Cologne carnival 16.02.2020

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich crash Cologne carnival 16.02.2020

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga following a comprehensive thrashing of Cologne. The visitors, led by the impressive Thomas Müller, raced into a three-goal lead early on and never looked back.

