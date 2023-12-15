How Kenya is evicting the Ogiek from their ancestral lands

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaHow Kenya is evicting the Ogiek from their ancestral landsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaFelix Maringa12/15/2023December 15, 2023Kenya's Ogiek people have lived in the Mau Forest for generations. But now they are finding themselves on the wrong side of forest restoration efforts. They say forest rangers are destroying their houses, leaving them displaced and destitute.https://p.dw.com/p/4aAnRAdvertisement