Nature and EnvironmentKenya

How Kenya is evicting Ogiek from ancestral lands

Felix Maringa
December 15, 2023

Kenya's Ogiek people have lived in the Mau Forest for generations. But now they're finding themselves on the wrong side of forest restoration efforts. They say forest rangers are destroying their homes, leaving them displaced and destitute.

