 How J. R. R. Tolkien became the father of fantasy | Books | DW | 03.01.2022

Books

How J. R. R. Tolkien became the father of fantasy

J. R. R. Tolkien, born 130 years ago, gained global fame with "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." Life events inspired his stories from the fictional Middle-earth.

  • A photo of J. R. R. Tolkien sitting next to a tree.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    Father of fantasy

    The works of British author and linguist John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, known as J. R. R. are among the most successful in literary history. Since their publication, the tales from Middle-earth have captivated millions of people, both in book format and in movies.

  • A Christmas card with a photo of the Tolkien family, featuring J. R. R. as a small baby.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    A challenging childhood

    Little J. R. R., just 11 months old in this picture, was born in South Africa. His father died when he was three, prompting the family to move to England. His mother died eight years later, when J. R. R. was only 12. The orphaned brothers were placed in the care of a priest who was a friend of the family.

  • The set of The Hobbit featuring a small cottage on a river.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    An inspiring landscape

    Tolkien grew up in a rural suburb of the English industrial city of Birmingham. The idyllic landscape in which he spent his childhood and youth was the inspiration for the Shire. He was an excellent student, interested in languages, literature and poetry. In Birmingham he also met his future wife, Edith, whom he married in March 1916.

  • A portrait of J.R.R. Tolkien from 1916.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    Experimenting with language

    During his studies at Oxford, Tolkien deepened his interest in languages and Old English literature. He spoke Latin and Greek fluently, and also learned Gothic, Welsh and Finnish. His enthusiasm for languages was so great that he began to invent his own languages during his studies.

  • A British soldier in a trench at the Somme

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    Seeing the terrors of World War I

    Newly married, Tolkien was called to the front in July 1916. He fought in the biggest battle of WWI on the Somme in France. For months he was at the front and saw first-hand death and the soldiers' misery. Many of his dearest school friends lost their lives during the fighting. When he fell ill with trench fever, he was sent to the hospital and began to write while in the infirmary.

  • An illustration on the cover of The Hobbit.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    From amateur author to writer of the century

    After the war, Tolkien worked as a lecturer and then as a professor of linguistics and literature. In 1937, his fantasy novel "The Hobbit" was published and became a hit. This work, as well as the "Lord of the Rings" series made him the writer of the century and a cult figure, even in his lifetime.

  • A still from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with hobbits.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    International hit: 'Lord of the Rings'

    Tolkien spent around 15 years writing "Lord of the Rings," a complex story about a ring, hobbits, elves and dwarfs, evil forces, dangerous orcs and trolls, set in the fantasy realm of Middle-earth. The novel is one of the best-selling books of all time. The film adaptations, released 2001-2003, were awarded a total of 17 Oscars and earned billions of US dollars.

  • Tolkien in his last years of life with a pipe in his mouth.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    His last book was published posthumously

    In the last years of his life, Tolkien worked on the "Silmarillion," the prequel to "Lord of the Rings," which details the history of Middle-earth. But he died before he could finish it. At his request, the work was posthumously revised, completed and published by his son Christopher.

  • The grave of J.R.R. Tolkien and his wife, Edith.

    J.R.R. Tolkien's life in pictures

    A grave in Oxford

    Tolkien died in 1973, two years after his wife Edith. The pair were buried together in Oxford, England. The names Beren and Luthien are written on their gravestone, which are the names of lovers from Tolkien's fantasy world. Tolkien once said that his love for his wife inspired him to create these two characters.

    Author: Felix Schlagwein


On January 3, 1892, Mabel Tolkien gave birth to her first son, John Ronald Reuel, in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Known thereafter as J. R. R., he would go on to create a literary universe that would become known throughout the world, making him one of the most famous writers of all time. 

Tolkien's mother, however, did not live to see her son's success — she died when he was only 12. But it was she who laid the foundation for his later career by reading him fairy tales and legends and teaching him Latin, French and German. Young J. R. R. absorbed his mother's stories and became fascinated with languages.

Later, he even invented his own. 

Watch video 04:33

Tolkien's inspiration for Middle-earth

Growing up in the 'Shire'

When Mabel died, her two sons were placed in the care of Father Francis Morgans, who became their guardian. The boys grew up in a suburb of the English city of Birmingham called Sarehole. It was green, unspoiled, and idyllic, much like the landscape where Tolkien later had his hobbits live.

John stood out as an exceptionally good student. Fascinated by languages and Old English myths, he and some classmates at King's Edward School founded their own semi-secret society called the Tea Club Barrovian Society, where they discussed literature and poetry.

During this time, Tolkien also began to write. It wasn't long before he was inventing his first language — something he would also do for his later novels. 

A still from The Lord of the Rings featurinh Elijah Wood as Bilbo reaching for the ring.

Tolkien's works inspired not only the blockbuster film adaptations, but generations of fantasy authors

Newly married and in the trenches

Tolkien first studied the classical languages of Latin and Greek at Exeter College, Oxford, before enthusiastically turning to Welsh.

At that time, World War I had reached its climax, and Tolkien's  university studies were nearly over. As a 24-year-old, he was called to the front in northern France.

Four months prior, he had married his wife, Edith. "Leaving my wife was like death to me," he later wrote.

While many of his closest friends lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme, Tolkien survived.

He returned to Oxford and from then on sought the tranquility of a simple life. Tolkien became a lecturer and later professor of Old English language and literature.

By day he lectured and by night, he wrote, creating a fantasy universe with its own history, cultures and languages.

A portrait of Tolkien from 1916.

A 1916 portrait of Tolkien at age 24, while he was in the First World War

From literature professor to author of the century

Tolkien originally intended "The Hobbit" to be a bedtime story for his children.

He invented the word "hobbit" and imagined them to be small human-like creatures with fur on their feet, who lived in caves in the verdant Shire.

An illustrated book cover of The Hobbit depicting trees and mountains.

'The Hobbit' was first published in 1937

He also gave hobbits some characteristics that he himself possessed: a love of nature, simple cooking and an aversion to travel.

Many years passed before Tolkien submitted the story to a publisher.

When "The Hobbit" was published in 1937, it captivated readers of all ages and quickly gained fame. 

His publisher was flooded with letters by readers thirsting for a sequel.

However, it took 15 years until Tolkien published "The Lord of the Rings." After all, writing was his hobby, not his profession.

The fantasy epic "The Lord of the Rings" was published in the mid-1950s and made the British professor the author of the century. Tolkien has since became a cult figure, with "The Lord of the Rings" alone selling over 150 million copies to date.

The film trilogy based on the book and directed by Peter Jackson grossed around $3 billion and won 17 Oscars. The three films that tell the story of "The Hobbit" were also very successful.

Herr der Ringe erstmals mit 30 Tolkien-Illustrationen

Tolkien became a cult figure in his own lifetime

 

A posthumous release

Peter Jackson, who directed "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," recently remastered the six films, which were released in a box set titled "Middle Earth" in the fall of 2021.

In June 2017, another book by Tolkien was published posthumously. "Beren and Luthien," a love story between a mortal and an immortal elf, is one of many works he was unable to complete and publish during his lifetime. It was actually one of Tolkien's first stories — he started writing it more than 100 years ago. 

Both names are engraved on the joint gravestone of Tolkien and his wife Edith, who were married for 50 years. Shortly after her death, he wrote in a letter, "I never called Edith Luthien, but she was the source of the story." 

Although the world-renowned author died in 1973, his stories still captivate the world today.

 

This article was translated from German.

