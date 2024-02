Ângelo Semedo

02/27/2024 February 27, 2024

To be a YouTuber is a growing trend in the Cape Verde, an archipelago and island country off the West African coast. However, those who choose this path face challenges, like high internet costs. Despite the costs, young Cape Verdeans like Anilton Levy have made Youtube their source of income. Today, Levy owns a channel with 60,000 subscribers!