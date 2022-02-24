 How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? | All media content | DW | 24.02.2022

Europe

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion?

It has now come to pass: Russia has invaded Ukraine. What is happening on the ground — how are the government, military and civilians reacting?

  • Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022

    Military infrastructure apparently targeted

    Two days after Russia sent "peacekeeping" troops to eastern Ukraine's separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, recognizing their independence, Russian troops on Thursday launched a wide-ranging attack in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin said that Russia seeks only to "demilitarize" the country; early strikes appeared to target military infrastructure, including this military airport in Chuguyev.

  • Ukrainian tanks move into the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022

    Ukraine defends itself

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the assault as a "full-scale invasion" and said Ukraine will "defend itself and will win." Although Ukrainian armed forces in the region are the second-largest after Russia, Russia's military strength dwarfs Ukraine's in all areas except active personnel. Here, Ukrainian tanks move into Mariupol, in Donetsk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine.

  • Young women hold their smartphones and look worried as they take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022

    Air attack began before dawn

    Major explosions were heard as missiles apparently landed in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was not targeting cities and "there is no threat to civilian population." The EU Aviation Safety Agency described the airspace above Ukraine as "an active conflict zone." Kyiv subways were declared free and civilians took shelter at stations, including these young women.

  • Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022

    First air, then land

    Following missile drops such as this one in Kyiv, troops attacked by land from Belarus and Russian-annexed Crimea. In an emotional appeal spoken in Russian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants peace. He continued: "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves."

  • Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city by road causing a large traffic jam, following missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine

    Ukrainians flee some cities

    As Zelenskyy declared martial law, he also urged Ukrainians to stay home and not panic. Despite this, numerous Ukrainians are fleeing, and a massive traffic jam blocked the main road heading west out of the capital, pictured here. Residents are also fleeing eastern Ukraine for what is understood to be the relative safety of more westerly regions.

  • Locals form a long line to withdraw a cash from an ATM in Lviv, in western Ukraine, on February 24, 2022

    Lining up readiness

    Residents in Kyiv stood in long lines at stores, hoping to stock up on supplies of food and water. While some were preparing to flee, others were ready to hunker down. Lines also formed at cash machines, such as this one in Lviv in western Ukraine. Cars also queued at gas stations to fill up.

  • A Ukrainian couple hug at a street after deciding to leave Lviv in western Ukraine for Poland, a neighboring country to evacuate on Feb. 24, 2022

    Mix of emotions

    Ukrainians reportedly expressed fear and uncertainty, along with defiance and disbelief. Despite signs, many Ukrainians did not believe Russia would invade. Central European countries are bracing for a flood of refugees from Ukraine and humanitarian groups warn of a looming crisis. Ukrainians, including this couple leaving Lviv in western Ukraine for Poland, face tough decisions — and tough times.


Read also

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour. Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: What can the West do to help? 24.02.2022

As united and firm the EU, NATO and the US have been in their reactions to Russia's attack on Ukraine, their options to provide significant assistance at this stage are limited.

Workers load the debrs a rocket onto a truck in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russia invades Ukraine: What you need to know 24.02.2022

Casualties, shelling, Russian tanks and emergency meetings to coordinate the West's response. DW has an overview as a Russian war on Ukraine unfolds.

European Union leaders gather during a round table meeting at an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

EU leaders announce further sanctions against Russia 24.02.2022

European Union leaders have agreed to another set of sanctions, taking aim at Russia's financial, transport and energy sectors, among other things.

U.S. military helicopters lift off from Traian Vuia International Airport of Timisoara city, Romania, February 24, 2022. Inquam Photos/Cornel Putan via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ROMANIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ROMANIA

How Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens geopolitical order 24.02.2022

Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has upended assumptions about the sanctity of borders and thrown the world into a whole new situation, security experts say.