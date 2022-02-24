How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion?
It has now come to pass: Russia has invaded Ukraine. What is happening on the ground — how are the government, military and civilians reacting?
Military infrastructure apparently targeted
Two days after Russia sent "peacekeeping" troops to eastern Ukraine's separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, recognizing their independence, Russian troops on Thursday launched a wide-ranging attack in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin said that Russia seeks only to "demilitarize" the country; early strikes appeared to target military infrastructure, including this military airport in Chuguyev.
Ukraine defends itself
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the assault as a "full-scale invasion" and said Ukraine will "defend itself and will win." Although Ukrainian armed forces in the region are the second-largest after Russia, Russia's military strength dwarfs Ukraine's in all areas except active personnel. Here, Ukrainian tanks move into Mariupol, in Donetsk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine.
Air attack began before dawn
Major explosions were heard as missiles apparently landed in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was not targeting cities and "there is no threat to civilian population." The EU Aviation Safety Agency described the airspace above Ukraine as "an active conflict zone." Kyiv subways were declared free and civilians took shelter at stations, including these young women.
First air, then land
Following missile drops such as this one in Kyiv, troops attacked by land from Belarus and Russian-annexed Crimea. In an emotional appeal spoken in Russian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants peace. He continued: "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves."
Ukrainians flee some cities
As Zelenskyy declared martial law, he also urged Ukrainians to stay home and not panic. Despite this, numerous Ukrainians are fleeing, and a massive traffic jam blocked the main road heading west out of the capital, pictured here. Residents are also fleeing eastern Ukraine for what is understood to be the relative safety of more westerly regions.
Lining up readiness
Residents in Kyiv stood in long lines at stores, hoping to stock up on supplies of food and water. While some were preparing to flee, others were ready to hunker down. Lines also formed at cash machines, such as this one in Lviv in western Ukraine. Cars also queued at gas stations to fill up.
Mix of emotions
Ukrainians reportedly expressed fear and uncertainty, along with defiance and disbelief. Despite signs, many Ukrainians did not believe Russia would invade. Central European countries are bracing for a flood of refugees from Ukraine and humanitarian groups warn of a looming crisis. Ukrainians, including this couple leaving Lviv in western Ukraine for Poland, face tough decisions — and tough times.
