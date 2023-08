Rob Watts

06/29/2023 June 29, 2023

The biggest names in luxury are doing great business. The firm behind Louis Vuitton, LVMH, is Europe's most valuable corporation and its CEO the continent's richest person. But how long can the post-pandemic luxury boom last? With the help of industry insiders, we look at the markets for luxury goods, cars, jets and real estate to investigate where they are going.