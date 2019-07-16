 How is the heat wave in Europe affecting travel? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.07.2019

Europe

How is the heat wave in Europe affecting travel?

Getting from A to B in these baking hot conditions is a challenge for commuters and holiday travelers alike. So which mode of transport is best suited to cope with the heatwave?

Watch video 01:41

People in Europe prepare for more high temperatures

Trains

While commuters and holiday travelers lucky enough to board a train with a functioning air conditioning system (not a given even in a supposedly high-tech country such as Germany) may have found some respite, their sunny demeanor could quickly turn cloudy once they discover that they are stranded on the trains because they can't actually move.

The high temperatures can cause points failures and signal disturbances, while in some places the tracks have buckled under the heat. This phenomenon is known as sun kink. A spokeswoman for Germany's rail company Deutsche Bahn said on Wednesday that "our technology has reached its limits in these extreme temperatures."

Indeed, a number of trains were canceled or delayed in western Germany this week. And in France and the UK, authorities appealed to commuters to avoid rail travel if possible. 

Train tracks painted white to protect them from the heat

Austrian rail authorities have painted tracks white in an attempt to stop them buckling

Roads

Germans are car-crazy. But even owning the flashiest, fastest car won't help if there's a gaping hole in the surface of the motorway. Extreme heat can cause tarmac to melt and concrete surfaces to buckle and rip. Here in Germany that's been dubbed as "blow-ups." Essentially the concrete slabs don't have enough room to expand in the heat. They then push against each other, causing them to crack apart. Concrete motorways are most at risk if there is already previous damage, especially on older sections of motorways and roads.

Read moreCan Germany's supposedly crumbling infrastructure hold up against extreme heat?

Salt gritter dispensing saltwater to protect the surface

Rather than leaving their salt gritters to gather dust, the Dutch have decided that what works in winter works in summer too

Is there a way to prevent those scenarios? Yes. In this regard, the Dutch, are one step ahead. Arnhem's city council decided that what works in winter can also work in summer. They dispatched their salt gritter lorries after determining that salt not only provides traction in freezing conditions, but can also be used to stop asphalt from melting. The council says the salt helps by attracting moisture from the air and cooling the surface. It also removes excess moisture from the asphalt, making it less sticky.

Cycling

Spare a thought for the Tour de France riders who are tackling three days of climbing in the Alps in these temperatures. But at least they're getting paid. Unless you're making the same amount of money, avoid cycling (walking, running) to work or anywhere for that matter in this heat.

Waterways

Taking a boat up and down the Rhine River sounds eminently agreeable not least because of the slight breeze. However, river authorities are warning that water levels are shrinking. In places the Rhine is barely navigable. Low water levels already crippling the Danube in Bavaria have prompted officials to bar hotel ships from using a 60-kilometer (39-mile) stretch upstream from the town of Vilshofen.

Watch video 02:13

German farmers hit by second summer of drought

Flying

If you're not bothered about your carbon footprint or facing the wrath of environmental activists, you would probably think that flying is your best bet to get from A to B. Planes are designed and equipped to cope with both low and high temperature extremes. However, there is one caveat: As of temperatures of 47 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit) planes can be grounded as some aircraft manufacturers can't guarantee the necessary engine propulsion. The warmer it gets, the less density there is in the air which in turn results in less upwind for the wings.

Before you reschedule or cancel your flight, we're not quite there yet here in western Europe. The scenario described above occurred in the US state of Arizona. But there are concerns it could become a regular feature, especially in the Arab region where global warming is expected to lead to more frequent and extreme heat waves.

  • Heat wave, man jogging in Unlingen in southwestern Germany.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Summer 2019 continues to sizzle Europe

    This week, Germany and western Europe are bracing for another record-breaking week of heat. A high-pressure "heat dome" could send temperatures towards 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, probably peaking on Thursday. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning for the entire country for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat is expected to last until the weekend.

  • A dried-out field in Cologne.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    New German heat record?

    A dried-out park in Cologne. DWD meteorologists said that temperatures on Thursday in the heavily populated areas around Cologne and the Ruhr region in western Germany could break the country's all-time heat record of 40.3 C (104 F) — set in the Bavarian village of Kitzingen in 2015. This heat wave could be "one for the history books" said a DWD spokesperson on Monday.

  • A fountain at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The heat knows no borders

    The French weather service said temperatures in Paris on Thursday are forecast to reach a stifling 42 C (107 F), which would break the city's all-time heat record of 40.4 C (104.7 F) that has stood for over 70 years. The UK could also break its heat record of 38.5 C (101 F) on Thursday.

  • People on the Isar River in Munich, Germany

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Cool off however you can

    Air conditioners are uncommon in Germany. Those in the north can cool off by the sea, but people living in the rest of the country will pack into public pools or wade into rivers and lakes. Residents of Munich often cool off in the Isar River, which cuts through the city. June 2019 was the hottest June ever recorded in Germany.

  • Highway damaged by heat in Germany, pictured on June 30, 2019, during the last major heat wave in the country.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Damage to highways

    Highways can buckle under extreme heat, as on this autobahn highway in Lower Saxony in northern Germany. These so-called "blow ups" happen suddenly and are very dangerous for drivers. Authorities in Germany often issue temporary speed limits on highways during heat waves in a bid to limit the risks.

  • Tour de France cyclist spraying water on his face

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Not a good day for a race

    Cyclists are slogging through 40 C (104 F) heat during the decisive week of a thrilling Tour de France, as the race route crosses through the country's scorched southeast. Organizers set up ice foot baths and extra water stations. The pros often have no choice, but health authorities advise against outdoor exercise in extreme temperatures.

  • Hotel destroyed by tornado in Cape Cod

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Storms break US heat wave

    Washington, New York and Boston on the the US east coast experienced record heat over the weekend. A cold front broke the heat wave on Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms that caused flooding and power outages in New York and New Jersey. On Cape Cod, a popular vacation destination in Massachusetts, a rare tornado ripped the roof off a hotel.

  • Heat wave in China: A worker makes ice

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    China uses old fashioned air conditioning

    Workers manufacture ice blocks at a factory in China's eastern Anhui province. A heat wave is currently gripping parts of eastern China, including Beijing, with temperatures this week ranging from 33 to 37 C (91-98 F). The heat has created a spike in demand for ice.

  • A sunset during a heat wave

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The earth is getting hotter

    According to the North American Atmospheric Association (NOAA), this past June was the hottest ever recorded worldwide — and NOAA predicts that July 2019 is on track to be the hottest month since records began 140 years ago. Climate scientists warn that the unprecedented heat waves seen in 2019 will be normal weather events in the future.


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

Germany swelters in record-breaking Europe heatwave

A probable record high temperature in Germany is forecast to stand for only a day as Europe's second summer heatwave bites. Ships have been stranded, rail travelers urged to delay trips and tigers fed chicken ice blocks. (25.07.2019)  

Beat the heat: Architecture and design ideas to cool down

How are designers dealing with the soaring temperatures of the climate emergency? Ancient desert architecture, Bauhaus buildings or futuristic sustainable cities in Abu Dhabi: Intelligent solutions are already out there. (25.07.2019)  

Can Germany's supposedly crumbling infrastructure hold up against extreme heat?

This week, a runway at Hanover airport cracked because of unusually hot temperatures while some German roads have also buckled this summer. In an age of rising temperatures, can the country’s concrete hold up? (27.07.2018)  

Extreme heat could burn 80 million jobs, says UN agency

Workers in Europe had to adapt to high temperatures in recent days. But the impact of heat stress on the global economy by the year 2030 will be severe, according to the UN. The world’s poorest will be worst affected. (01.07.2019)  

June was Europe's hottest ever, EU satellite agency says

The continent's average temperature for June 2019 was the highest on record, according to the European Union's satellite agency. International researchers have warned Europe faces more frequent and intense heat waves. (03.07.2019)  

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

Summer 2019 is packing a punch around the world, with parts of Europe, the US and China all sweltering under oppressive temperatures in recent days. Germany could break its all-time heat record on Thursday. (24.07.2019)  

