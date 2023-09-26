  1. Skip to content
How is Serbia responding to the attack in northern Kosovo?

Idro Seferi
September 26, 2023

After a shootout between Serb gunmen and Kosovar police left five dead, the region is on high alert. Did Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lose control over his own people? And what does the attack mean for dialogue between the two states?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wolr
