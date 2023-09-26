How is Serbia responding to the attack in northern Kosovo?

PoliticsKosovoHow is Serbia responding to the attack in northern Kosovo?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsKosovoIdro Seferi09/26/2023September 26, 2023After a shootout between Serb gunmen and Kosovar police left five dead, the region is on high alert. Did Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lose control over his own people? And what does the attack mean for dialogue between the two states? https://p.dw.com/p/4WolrAdvertisement