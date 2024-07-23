How is Biden's retreat perceived in Africa?

Joe Biden and his US administration sought to strengten America's ties with Africa. His decision to bow out has attracted a lot of praise, and many Africans seem excited about Kamala Harris replacing him in the race.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden's announcement to withdraw from the US presidential race has been hailed as a smart move by many, though there has also been some criticism that he took the decision to exit so late into the campaign.

Biden only left the race after coming under intense pressure from within the ranks of his own party, which according to pollsters would otherwise have been struggling to retain the presidency in the upcoming November election.

Even though the US elections are literally oceans away, many Africans have also expressed a proactive interest in following the election drama from the states. But for some people in Africa, the race nevertheless is closer to home than others.

"It is obvious that his health is not a 100% and he deserves time to heal and not take on the burdens of the whole world," says Patricia Wilkins, an African-American who has been based in Ghana for the past two decades.

"I am very grateful for Joe Biden's long service to our country and his dedication to the Democratic Party."

What made Joe Biden change his mind? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Excitement for Harris' candidacy

Since Sunday's announcement, Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidential nomination. Harris now looks all set to become the nominee for the Democratic Party.

For many, the prospect of a female US President with roots in Africa, the Caribbean and India, is an exciting prospect.

"I am thrilled at the prospects of Kamala Harris stepping up as a new candidate. Her experience, her resilience, her commitment to justice and equality make her an exceptional leader," says Wilkens, adding that she's been "excited for the past days because of this news."

Wilkins runs an NGO that supports less priviledged students in Ghana. Her enthusiasm for Harris is linked to her work: Some of her students got to meet the current vice president on her recent trip to Africa.

That is closer to a presidential candidate than most people get to be in their entire lifetimes..

US Democrats move to support Harris for presidential race To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Africa's old men's club

The prospect of a dynamic new leader in the White House might meanwhile inspire at least some Africans to reflect about the leadership they have back home.

Africa is home to some of the world's oldest leaders. There's 91-year-old Paul Biya in Cameroon, 81-year-old Emmerson Mnangagwa in Cameroon, and 78-year-old Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algeria — to name but a few.

With Biden's age seen as the chief reason for dropping out, some — especially younger generations — hope this could be a lesson for others.

"We shouldn't be seeing 80-year-old men seeking re-election and traveling around the country campaigning. Your body always has a closing time; when your body closes you have to sit at home," says Cyril Anane, a university student in Accra, Ghana's capital.

"We should be more concerned about pushing our leaders to learn from some of these things because leadership is not a birthright." he adds, emphasizing that leaders like Biden have to learn to know when to "sit back and let fresher blood come in and take over."

"I think a leader should actually recognize when it is time for them to step aside for the greater good. Clinching to power only invites riducle and it actually harms the nation as a whole," says Tom-Chris Emewulu, a Nigerian social entepreneur, adding that Biden's debate performance "was particularly of huge concern."

"The recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump further reduced his chances of winning the election," he told DW.

Partnerships with Africa

Emewulu is the founder of an initiative in Ghana called Stars From All Nations (SFAN), which tries to combat youth unemployment. For him, national partnerships are important to help young people.

Emewelu recognizes that the Biden Administration had firmly placed Africa on its agenda as a major priority — especially when compared to previous President Trump, who became known for making disparaging remarks about the continent, for which he is yet to apologize.

Still, he believes that Africa "should focus on negotiating favorable trade partnerships with whoever wins the next election."

Harris' candidacy has caused quite a buzz, even in Africa Image: Erin Schaff via REUTERS

With Biden now out of the race, some analysts think that African issues might even move further into the forefront of US policy.

"I think the implications [of Biden's withdrawal] are huge. This means that during the campaign period for the next four months, there will be a lot of discussion about African issues based in large parts on Biden and the Biden administration's policies towards Africa," says Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, senior associate for Africa and regional director at the National Democratic Institute (NDI), a US-based non-profit organization that works in global partnerships to safeguard democratic institutions and processes.

Harris: A win for Africa

Fomunyoh thinks that if Vice President Harris were to win in the November elections, African partners would only stand to benefit.

"And my sense is that if she wins in November, she will definitely want to pursue the same policy that the Biden administration has had towards the continent."

He also believes that Harris' ethnic origins give further assurances that Africa will be a priority for her, "given that she's African-American, knows the continent, and has visited the continent in the past."

Younger generations meanwhile think that Harris values align better with them. For Anane, it's about time that a woman gets to be the US' commander-in-chief.

"And of course, then the feminists will get the bragging rights as well," he told DW.

For Anane, female empowerment in the states can only echo back to after as a message of hope for everyone.

Do African leaders like Cameroon's 91-year-old President Paul Biya simply not know when it is time to say goodbye? Image: Stephane Lemouton/abaca/picture alliance

Edited by: Sertan Sanderson