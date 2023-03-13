  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
Aine O'Gorman hugs Denise O'Sullivan after a Republic of Ireland match
Aine O'Gorman (right) has come through some tough times with her national teamImage: Kalle Parkkinen/Inpho Photography/imago images
SoccerIreland

How Ireland's players forced change and won a World Cup spot

Matt Pearson
3 hours ago

Canada, France and Spain are battling their own football federations months before the 2023 Women's World Cup. The fight was once familiar to Aine O'Gorman, but her Ireland team offer an example of how to move on.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OZW1

With her country having fallen short of another World Cup, Ireland's Aine O'Gorman was done.

After 12 years, 100 caps and a long battle for equality with her own federation that caught the world's attention, O'Gorman called time on her international career in 2018.

Five years later, she's starting to think about a World Cup debut in front of 80,000 fans in, and against, Australia. But perhaps more importantly, her courage — and that of her teammates back in 2017 — has changed the landscape for women playing in the Republic of Ireland.

"I always thought it was possible to have a professional setup in Ireland," she told DW a few days after she scored a last-minute winner for the re-formed Shamrock Rovers in the first round of the newly-professionalized Women's National League in early March. "I think it takes someone just to lead the way."

Though she was referring to her club, the league and its administrators, O'Gorman's part in the widespread changes that have led Ireland to the biggest stage is not to be underestimated.

Player power

That was one of the leading faces and voices of the Irish squad that reluctantly threatened to boycott a 2017 match against Slovakia in protest at their treatment by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI). Players complained publicly of having to change in public toilets on the way to matches and share tracksuits with youth squads.

That protest and press conference, which drew global media attention, was one of the key factors in a revolution in women's football in Ireland. Subsequently, a raft of institutional changes, including the resignation of controversial former CEO and UEFA Executive Committee member John Delaney, led to an equal pay deal signed in 2021.

"When you're still playing, you're in the moment, you just focus on the next game, the next match. You don't really look back on your career and think how proud you'll be of that moment. But I think it was important not just for women's football in Ireland, but for women's sports in Ireland in general," O'Gorman said.

"Conditions have improved massively, we have the full backing of the FAI and great sponsors on board. But it's still hard to believe that we're going to a World Cup."

That's particularly true for O'Gorman. Having quit the international scene five years ago, the 33-year-old was tempted back in 2020 by the changes at the FAI and the overtures of Dutch coach Vera Pauw. Now her country's third most-capped player, O'Gorman was picked by Pauw for the 1-0 playoff win over Scotland last year that made Irish footballing history.

That Ireland, and O'Gorman, could find a path forward from the depths of 2017 seems particularly pertinent in a World Cup year that's been dominated by stories of international sides fighting their own federations. France and Spain have seen huge public disputes between players and staff while Canada's players wanted to go on strike against their own federation. They were subsequently backed in their position, which bears some similarity to Ireland's in 2017, by world champions the USA and European champions, England.

Worldwide impact

O'Gorman is disappointed to see such prominent countries still fighting the same battles she and her teammates won but sees hope in the Irish victory.

Aine O'Gorman in action against Germany
Aine O'Gorman's side will play Australia, Nigeria and Canada in the World Cup 2023 group stageImage: Niall Carson/PA Images/imago images

"I don't think we were really aware of the impact until it all kicked off and we got the global support," she said. "Anything is possible, I think, when you stick together and have the same goal to better their conditions.

"The fact we've even seen the USA have to go through a CBA [collective bargaining agreement] and the Canadian team going through what they are ... that's the world champions and the Olympic champions. It shows you have to keep pushing and improving on it."

The stand that O'Gorman and her teammates took back then was also about future generations, she added. She was the only player based in Ireland in the squad that beat Scotland in that playoff in front of just over 10,000 people at Hampden Park in Glasgow with the rest spread around the English, German, American, Scottish and Australian leagues.

She hopes that won't be the case for long, with clubs like Shamrock Rovers offering "more opportunity now for players to stay in Ireland and play at a good level."

With a pair of friendlies coming up against the USA in April, and fellow World Cup sides Zambia and France lined up in June and July, Ireland are keen to test themselves before taking on Australia on July 20 in Sydney, a city with a significant Irish population.

"We're playing in an 80,000 seater stadium [Sydney's Olympic stadium] in the first game and we're expecting probably half of that to be full of green. So it's going to be a really special occasion and one that us players are all preparing for and hoping to be on the flight to Australia."

If O'Gorman does make that long flight, she'll know she'll truly have earned her place.

Equal pay in football- just a crazy dream?

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

US Soccer signs equal pay contract for men and women

US Soccer signs equal pay contract for men and women

A landmark equal pay agreement has been signed by the US men's and women's football teams ending a long and sometimes acrimonious fight. Despite winning four World Cups and multiple Olympic gold medals, the US women have lagged the men in pay.
SoccerSeptember 7, 202201:07 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft sit on a tarmac

SIPRI: US arms exports skyrocket, while China's nosedive

Conflicts15 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A construction site at the University of Ghana, Legon, sports complex

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

Sports5 hours ago02:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

Elderly people playing games at Tianzhushan Nursing Home in Shenyang, capital of northeast China s Liaoning Province

East Asia grapples with an aging society

East Asia grapples with an aging society

Society2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still All Quiet on the Western Front, soldier sits on a muddied battlefield, looking stunned

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

Film7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment6 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A colorful mural stands next to skyscrapers under construction

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

Business2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business3 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage