  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
SocietyIndia

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

Nidhi Suresh in New Delhi
26 minutes ago

The definition of what legally constitutes obscenity in India is open to interpretation by judges, and young women say the laws are used to stifle their freedom of expression.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TqpN
A group of men handle a bra
A radical Hindu group in India removes a display of women's underwear, calling it 'obscene'Image: Sanjeev Gupta/dpa/picture alliance

Uorfi Javed is an Indian television actress and internet personality based in Mumbai. With over 4 million Instagram followers and over 200,000 Twitter followers, she has made a name in the world of fashion.

Javed is known for her bold and creative clothing choices, which grab headlines and often face public backlash for being too revealing.

In January, Chitra Wagh, a leader of the "women's wing" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra state, requested legal action from Mumbai police against Javed for "indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai."

Wagh tweeted that police action should be "taken against those who roam the streets of Mumbai exhibiting a lewd and lascivious display of her body in public places."

Javed responded with: "Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician … Unless my (private parts) are seen, you can't send me to jail."

Javed told DW that simply because she chooses to be creative and have her own sense of fashion she has often "been called a slut, a porn star, a prostitute and more." Javed added she has received multiple threats of violence and rape.

"It did take a huge toll on my mental health, but now I'm learning to grow a thick skin while sticking to my guns. I am not doing anything wrong," Javed said.

"The definition of obscenity has been changing over time, so I try to not take the comments to heart but what I have learnt is that, in our society, everything stops at a woman's vagina. It's always the woman's fault, men can really do whatever they want," she added.

A women poses in a blue dress with a black background
Indian actress and internet personality Uorfi Javed often courts controversy with her bold styleImage: Hindustan Times/IMAGO

The legal status of obscenity in India

India has long experienced a tug of war with obscenity laws, which are rooted in concepts of "morality and decency."

However, the arbitrary and ever-evolving nature of these concepts pose a consistent challenge to the courts.

Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) defines as obscene any content which "appeals to the prurient interest," of which serves to "deprave and corrupt" those "likely to read, see or hear the content."

Anything deemed legally "obscene" is prohibited from being sold, published, printed or distributed. Obscene acts and songs are also punishable by law.

For example, a female BJP leader, Ritu Tawde, in 2013 proposed a motion banning mannequins modeling lingerie in Mumbai to "prevent the pollution of minds of today's generation," calling the models a "public display of obscenity." The city rejected the motion, saying there was no legal provision to ban mannequins.

Obscenity laws now extend to the digital space as well. According to the Information Technology (IT) Act, anyone who publishes or transmits obscene material online can be punished.

However, what is considered obscene has consistently changed over the years. The subjectivity of the law means interpreting obscenity is often up to a judge who makes an individual determination of how to deem something moral, corrupting or obscene.

The debate around obscenity often surfaces when it is at loggerheads with the freedom of expression and speech.

Shreya Munoth, a Delhi-based attorney, told DW that obscenity laws were introduced to India during the British colonial era.

She said that Indian courts have occasionally passed progressive judgments on obscenity but "once the machinery of criminal law is put into play the process itself is the punishment."

Munoth said India has a "restrictive idea" of what entails free speech and expression and obscenity laws have often been used to control the bodies of women.

"Courts also take a particularly paternalistic approach to cases, especially when it comes to women. The underlying tone of the courts tend to be that that women need to be taken care of by the state," she said.

Hijab: A symbol of oppression or freedom?

Obscenity vs. freedom of speech

In some cases, however, personal freedoms have prevailed.

In June 2020, an obscenity case was filed against Rehana Fathima, an activist from India's southern Kerala state. She had shared a video on Facebook which showed her children painting on her half-naked body. The post was captioned #BodyArtPolitics.

According to Fathima, the video was made to challenge societal values that consider sex and nudity as taboo. The video triggered widespread outrage and Fathima's acts were called obscene and vulgar.

But last month, the Kerala High Court quashed the case against Fathima and made a poignant commentary on the obscenity laws, morality and the female body in India.

"Women are bullied, discriminated against, isolated, and prosecuted for making choices about their bodies and lives," said Justice Kauser Edappagath in his judgment.

He emphasized that bodily autonomy falls within the realm of personal liberty guaranteed by the Indian constitution.

He said that nudity cannot be deemed as "obscene or even indecent or immoral."

"When the half-nude body of a man is conceived as normal and not sexualised, a female body is not treated in the same way," he said.

In addressing obscenity laws and morality in India, Justice Edappagath's judgment noted that "society's morality and some people's sentiments cannot be the reason for instituting a crime and prosecuting a person. An action is permissible if it does not violate any of the laws of the land."

Overcoming barriers for women entrepreneurs in India

Edited by: Wesley Rahn

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden takes part in a family photo with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir in Helsinki
Live

Biden visits Finland after NATO entry, meets Nordic leaders

Politics18 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

Innovation6 hours ago01:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

ACC employees at work at the giga-factory under construction in northern France

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Business8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Soccer4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage