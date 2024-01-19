  1. Skip to content
How Indian Fashion Inspires the World

January 19, 2024

Paris via Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Young Indian designers are using innovative ideas to enrich the country’s splendid fashion culture—from saris and sneakers and luxurious fabrics to gorgeous craftsmanship.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bPko
DW Sendung | Arts Unveiled
Image: DW
DW Sendung | Arts Unveiled
Image: DW

Rahul Mishra’s Glittering Luxury

Rahul Mishra has made it to the Mt. Olympus of Parisian haute couture, and his fashion is worn by stars like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. We take a look at how the designer competes against the best of the best, and visit his workshop on the outskirts of Delhi.

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung | Arts Unveiled
Image: DW

Designer Hemang Agrawal and the Art of Weaving

Hemang Agrawal is an innovative designer with a deep respect for tradition who lives and works in Varanasi, an ancient Indian city with a rich heritage. His textile empire is synonymous with fine woven fabrics that he sells around the world.

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung | Arts Unveiled
Image: DW

Sneakers and Saris: The Creators of SUTA

What does Gen Z wear in India? Saris! SUTA is a rapidly expanding young fashion label in Mumbai that designs them. We’ll show you how these designers are putting a fresh new twist on India’s traditional dress.

 

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung | Arts Unveiled
Image: DW

India’s Booming Marriage Business

In Chennai, formerly Madras, RMKV is one of the largest and best-known suppliers of high-quality wedding saris—and the company has been around since 1924.

 

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung | Arts Unveiled
Image: DW

Vino Supraja: Sustainable vs. Fast Fashion

Vino Supraja is a designer from South India who wants to inspire the world with the colors and styles of her homeland. In the industry, she is well known for her sustainable methods, which are especially impressive.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 20.01.2024 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 20.01.2024 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 21.01.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 21.01.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 21.10.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 21.01.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 22.01.2024 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 23.01.2024 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5