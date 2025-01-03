How India became a methamphetamine and cocaine hub

Drug seizures by Indian authorities show a significant increase in drug smuggling and usage in the country. DW explores why more Indian youth are getting into substance abuse.

In the biggest-ever drugs bust in New Delhi, officials confiscated over 560 kilos of cocaine and some 40 kilos of hydroponic marijuana in October last year. The seized substances were valued at approximately $669 million (€642 million) and led to multiple arrests of smugglers and dealers linked to an international drug syndicate.

Within days, police seized another 208 kilos of cocaine hidden in packs of chips and other food items in a rented shop.

In the same month, a joint operation between Delhi and Gujarat state police departments resulted in the confiscation of 518 kilos of cocaine from a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat, valued at around $595 million. This was part of a larger investigation that uncovered a narcotics syndicate.

"That India has always been a hub of (drugs) smuggling is a known fact, but the number of (smuggling) routes have increased and the methods of trafficking have become more sophisticated of late," Romesh Bhattacharjee, a former narcotics commissioner, told DW.

"While precise statistics are difficult to confirm, it is estimated that for every kilogram of drugs seized, up to 10 kilograms or more may remain unseized," added Bhattacharjee.

The total value of drugs found in 2024 reached $1.07 billion, according to estimates by various security agencies. But experts say that may be just the tip of the iceberg. G Shreekumar Menon, a former director general of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, told DW the situation paints an alarming picture of the volume of drugs entering India.

From a transit hub to a supplier and consumer

According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), cocaine smuggling through air routes has become a dominant method of trafficking the expensive drug.

"Smugglers often hide drugs in luggage, courier packages, or have them ingested by human carriers. Alongside cocaine, there is an uptick in methamphetamine smuggling, particularly in northeastern states like Assam and Mizoram," according to a DRI report.

A particularly alarming trend highlighted in the report is the emergence of "black cocaine," a new form of drug that is difficult to detect by authorities.

Black cocaine is chemically masked with substances like charcoal or iron oxide, creating a black powder that can evade drug-sniffing methods.

"We are being challenged by increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods, shifting global trade patterns, and the misuse of emerging technologies," a DRI official told DW on condition of anonymity.

More young users than ever

"There is a noticeable increase in cocaine consumption by Gen Z, prompted by increased purchasing power," said Menon.

"Cocaine is an expensive drug, and its increased consumption denotes a shift in lifestyle habits and preferences. Market analysis also reveals that cocaine users also indulge in methamphetamine," the former director general of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics added.

In 2018, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment estimated that there were 23 million opioid users in India, marking a 600% increase since 2004. But that figure has taken a quantum leap since then, according to government agencies and experts.

Heroin, crystal meth, synthetic drugs, and hydroponic marijuana are increasingly being used by the youth, fueling a growing domestic demand.

There has also been an increase in home-labs producing meth across the country, which illustrates a troubling rise in the consumption of methamphetamine.

A report submitted to the Indian parliament in 2023 revealed alarming numbers related to drug abuse in Punjab state, pointing to growing addiction among children. It found more than 6.6 million drug users in Punjab, with nearly 697,000 children between 10-17 years of age. Among these, 343,000 children consume opioid drugs (including heroin), 18,100 cocaine, and around 72,000 use other substances.

International drug links

The UN anti-drug agency UNODC cites India as a major hub of illicit shipments of precursor drugs destined for meth labs internationally, including both neighboring countries like Myanmar and far off destinations in Central America and Africa.

For instance, Greater Noida, which is adjacent to Delhi, has unexpectedly emerged as a hotspot for a string of drug busts involving foreigners running meth labs.

In late 2024, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police uncovered a clandestine meth lab in Greater Noida, linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Approximately 95 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized, along with various precursor chemicals and manufacturing equipment.

In April 2024, security officials arrested four Nigerian nationals and took hold of over 26 kilos of illicit drugs.

"The presence of an active pharmaceutical industry significantly increases the likelihood of illegal methamphetamine labs, primarily due to the availability of precursor chemicals like ephedrine and pseudoephedrine," A P Kala, a former DRI director general, told DW.

The Indian government has established a four-tier NCORD (Narco Coordination) mechanism to enhance coordination among various ministries, departments and law enforcement agencies at the central and state levels to counter the drug issue.

