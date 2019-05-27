 How I learned to love Rammstein | Music | DW | 28.05.2019

Music

How I learned to love Rammstein

Rammstein's Europe tour had a spectacular downbeat in the city of Gelsenkirchen. What is it like to experience a Rammstein concert for the first time? DW music editor Rick Fulker describes his baptism of fire.

Rammstein Konzert Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena (DW/R. Fulker)

For decades, I've hosted and produced a radio program of  classical music at Deutsche Welle that is broadcast overseas, so the concept of cultural export is nothing new to me. Beethoven and Bach are important protagonists here. But when it comes to current reach, Rammstein is often called Germany's most successful cultural export, having sold 20 million units by early 2018.

How to explain this fascination? I've long wanted to go to one of their concerts to find out. And not just any. I was lucky enough to get a ticket to the first show in their new Europe stadium tour, in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen on May 27.

Released 10 days before, the album Rammstein sold 260,000 copies in one week in Germany alone: the most successful start of an album here in the millennium.

Concert-goers dressed mostly in black (DW/R. Fulker)

Just about everybody in black

The show had been hyped for months.

What can one expect from a Rammstein concert? Spectacle, scandal, pranks, fire, and most of all: noise, that much is certain. A hint, or a warning, of the latter came in the form of ear plugs that were handed out along with the press ticket.

People in black and provocative accessories

On this cool, cloudy evening it seemed that just about everybody on the grounds was wearing black. A woman walked by carrying a bloody baby doll on her back, and I felt queasy. Rammstein is famous for breaking taboos. Necrophilia, cannibalism, incest: no subject too hot for them to touch. But do their fans revel in breaking taboos too?

Rick Fulker takes a selfie before the show (DW/R. Fulker)

In feverish anticipation: DW's Rick Fulker

It didn't seem quite so horrifying from my vantage point way up at the top of the arena with its 62,000 seats.

After a recording of George Frideric Handel's "Fireworks Music" was played as an intro, the Duo Jatekok from France were the warm-up act. The duo, formed by classical pianists Adelaide Panaget and Nairi Badal, played pieces from the album Rammstein – XXI – Klavier

Heavily amplified, the sound of the pianos took on the rumbling, threatening quality of a typical Rammstein song, but the duo also showed how bewitchingly beautiful the band's often melancholy melodies can be.

The big bang

And then, there they are: front man Till Lindemann in silver, Christian Lorenz in a glittering gold outfit and bear-chested drummer Christoph Schneider, accompanied by guitarists Paul Landers, Oliver Riedel and Richard Kruspe. "Was ich liebe" (What I Love) from the new album sounds out.

Rammstein concert in Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena, one side of the image in white from an explosion (DW/R. Fulker)

The big bang at the beginning of the show

But "sound" doesn't come close to describing the experience. What the band produces penetrates to the bone marrow. My classically trained ears aren't all that sensitive, but I insert the ear plugs to see if there's a difference. None. The chair and the table I am seated at vibrates along: I even feel the organs in my body pulsating to the beat.

Fog, elaborate lighting and fire — lots of it — comes out from the stage and various locations in the arena. Columns of fire that perfectly fit the rhythm and seem like exquisite sculptures lasting less than a second. You can feel the heat all the way at the top of the arena.

A big plume of fire (DW/R. Fulker)

Surviving the inferno

Till Lindemann speaks or sings his texts in a simple German that is perfectly understandable over the racket. No wonder Rammstein is one of the most effective propagators of the German language abroad.

Disgusting and funny

New and old songs are played. "Deutschland," which recently made headlines with its controversial  video depicting 2,000 years of — mostly brutal — German culture, is performed here minimalistically on a darkened stage, the musicians wearing illuminated costumes that make them look like line-drawn figures.

In the song "Puppe" (Doll), where the lyrics go, "Then I'll rip the head off the doll," Lindemann aims a fire cannon on a huge buggy and sets it on fire. In the song "Mein Teil" (My Part), when the band sings "Man ist was man isst" (You are what you eat), Christian Lorenz sits in a soup pot, it too heated by a flame thrower.

In contrast, the song "Diamant" (Diamond) is performed on an empty stage with no frills. In "Ohne dich" (Without You), tens of thousands of tiny fires dot the arena panorama, coming from lighters that had been handed out at the entrance.

Innumerable dots of light in the arena (DW/R. Fulker)

Tens of thousands of lighters illuminate the arena for "Ohne dich"

The band members take their bows. It can't be over yet!

No, it's not. After a few minutes, the six Rammsteins and the Duo Jatekok emerge together on a raised platform in the middle of the arena to perform "Engel" (Angel) together, that beautiful, sad song. Afterwards each of the six steps into an inflatable boat and is transported in it on the hands of the audience back to the stage.

The encores are a substantial part of the show, which ends when Lindemann fires soap bubbles into the crowd from a cannon and the band is pulled upwards in an elevator. Another big bang, and after two and a half hours, it's indisputably over.

The show is part of the experience

Rammstein's music, although not very diverse stylistically, has enchanting melodies and harmonies that can go straight to the heart. I've always said: These guys could only have come from a culture that brought forth Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. Sometimes their works take on epic dimensions.

The subjects of their songs are life itself, as it truly exists — although definitely skewed towards the dark, troubling aspects. Rammstein shakes at the foundations of the subconscious, bringing uncomfortable things to the surface and often provoking harsh criticism.

A burning buggy on the stage (DW/R. Fulker)

Buggy on fire for "Puppe"

But I don't think it's just about breaking taboos. The band plays with cliches and displays them to the public. They're often misunderstood, they stimulate discussion — and are loved or loathed on various levels and for various reasons. As is any serious art.

It's possible, as I did, to approach Rammstein from the musical side. But to truly understand the phenomenon, I've discovered that you have to go to one of their shows. Probably their next tour though. This one, lasting till August 22, is nearly completely sold out.

  • Richard Wagner and Rammstein

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Wagner(r)ammstein

    Both polarize. You either love their music, or you hate it. That's not the only thing Richard Wagner and the band Rammstein have in common. With both, the music plunders the depths of the human soul and doesn't shy away from extreme emotions. If you love Wagner, you'll probably like Rammstein. And maybe vice-versa.

  • The Flying Dutchman (c. 1896), by Albert Pinkham Ryder. (Albert Pinkham Ryder)

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Goose bumps

    Rammstein's songs deal with issues like child sex abuse, cannibalism or necrophilia. With Wagner, it can be about incest or a ship manned by ghosts, damned to permanently sail the seas. That kind of story may sound quaint to us nowadays, but it once had the power to scare. People have always been fascinated with the breaking of taboos.

  • Rammstein at a Festival in Paris (picture-alliance/abaca/R. Julien)

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Popular abroad

    Rammstein are better known outside Germany than many of the country's top celebrities. And Richard Wagner - another very German phenomenon - is a composer many Germans feel uncomfortable with, but he is perhaps even more highly esteemed in England or Japan. And for sheer adoration of Wagner, no country can compete with France. In the land of "Wagnerisme," the composer is nearly deified.

  • Lance Ryan as Siegfried (Bayreuther Festspiele/Jörg Schulze)

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Mother

    The character Siegfried, in the opera of the same name by Wagner, wonders about the mother he never knew. Rammstein's song "Mutter" is the dystopia of a test tube baby, where the singer cries to his nonexistent parent: "Mother, give me strength!" Alone in the forest, Siegfried sings, "I wish I could see my mother!" With both, the existential need is dire: on a scale from 1 to 10, this is an 11.

  • Performance Till Lindemann (Universal/G. Karp)

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Mix

    It's the combination of music, text and drama that creates the Wagnerian "total work of art." It's similar with Rammstein, who don't just get by on the strength of their engaging melodies and utterly beautiful harmonies - or their shock effect. It's also the perfection of their videos and their pyrotechnics-enhanced live appearances that complete the formula.

  • Rammstein Klavier notes (Bosworth Music)

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Notes

    Celebrating their 21st anniversary in 2015, Rammstein released "XXI - Das Notenbuch Klavier" (XXI - The Notes for Piano): 13 songs adapted for a vocalist with piano accompaniment. Just like in the olden days, before records or CDs, when mass distribution of Wagner's music took place through printed editions, so people could play Siegfried's forgery song or the Ride of the Valkyries at home.

  • Calligraphy (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Language

    For his operas, Wagner wrote his own texts. It's an archaic and more than a bit strange kind of German though, not something you'd recommend as a starter for someone who wants to learn the language. Rammstein's texts, though, are used for just that: "Learn German with Rammstein" is the name of a whole series of internet portals.

  • Forbidden sign on Wagner composition

    Wagne(r)ammstein

    Index

    In Germany, songs unsuitable for children are put on the "index" and cannot be sold to minors. People have often tried to ban songs by Rammstein, but without success. Accusation of radical-right tendencies or indecency could never be conclusively proven. Wagner, for his part, is on an unofficial "index" in Israel because of his anti-Semitism and the celebration of his music in the Third Reich.

    Author: Rick Fulker


