How honeybees can prevent landslides

Nature and EnvironmentUgandaHow honeybees can prevent landslidesJulius Mugambwa07/01/2024July 1, 2024Bees need trees to thrive. So beekeeping and honey production are incentivizing farmers to plant and protect trees on the landslide-prone slopes of Uganda's Mount Elgon. That's benefiting the local community in several ways.