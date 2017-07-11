How Germany violates conventions on disabled rights

It is a bright sunny day at the Westhafen canal, an industrial area of Berlin where factories and cranes tower above from all sides. At one seven-storey concrete building it is the end of the working day. Employees in face-masks are streaming out, being helped aboard minibuses by staff members in hi-viz jackets or heading to the nearby train station.

But this is no ordinary business. This is a sheltered workshop for the disabled, where all the employees have some form of mental or physical handicap.

These workshops have existed in Germany in some form for over 50 years. But this month the European Union adopted a new disability strategy — which calls for the end of the workshops.

More than a workplace

"A whole spectrum of people work here, from those with learning difficulties to people with serious physical disabilities," managing director Dirk Gerstle explained, sitting in a spacious, sun-bathed room by the canal that serves as the facility's art workshop.

The Berlin Workshop for People with Disabilities (BWB) is the German capital's largest, with some 1,600 employees, and is one of over 3,000 in Germany that altogether employ around 320,000 people.

The employees take on a large variety of work, including not only artisanal work, but metal- and woodwork, packaging confectionery and administrative tasks. Their experience is tailored depending on the nature of their disability.

Built into the mandate of the workshop is also a responsibility for the care and rehabilitation of the employees, Gerstle said. The social aspect of their daily life, as well as psychological and physical support, is just as important as the work they do. Gerstle described the employees as a "community."

Germany violates UN convention

Gerstle is the first to admit that the workshops are not "inclusive" work spaces — by their very nature they separate disabled people from the open labor market. This contravenes the UN Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was ratified by Germany in 2008. Article 27 requires signatories to "promote the acquisition by persons with disabilities of work experience in the open labor market."

Member of the European Parliament Katrin Langensiepen, who helped sculpt the new EU disability strategy, said "EU member states are still failing to meet their obligations" to the UN convention by not banning workshops.

Langensiepen, who is the first woman with a visible disability to be elected to the European Parliament, is the author of a report that calls for the phasing out of workshops. Her report, approved by a large majority in Strasbourg last week, demands EU member states "ensure that sheltered workshops should be limited to an option for a temporary period for people with disabilities in their working life cycle [and] speed up deinstitutionalization."

"The European Parliament has sent a clear signal against the segregation of people with disabilities," Langensiepen told DW in a statement after the vote. "Instead of promoting old systems that make people with disabilities invisible, we are advocating for strengthening social alternatives where people with and without disabilities work together."

Not a 'temporary period' for most

Under the current German model, the primary purpose of the workshops is to integrate people with disabilities into other jobs. But in fact less than 1% manage this transition. Dirk Gerstle said that in a typical year at the BWB, 10 employees might achieve this, around 0.6% of his workforce.

One obstacle is the fact that the workshops have to operate as for-profit businesses. This means that in order to pay employees and exist under the legal framework, there are economic targets that have to be met.

MEP Langensiepen pointed out that the natural result of this is "that workshops do not have an interest in letting the best workers move on." Those who are the most successful employees in the workshops may well be those who are best-prepared for integration into the primary labor market, but are also those who the workshops have the most to lose by letting go.

Workshop managing director Gerstle acknowledged that "some, but not a majority" of staff members who lead groups of employees with disabilities are motivated by this business-like approach. He has seen instances where people interested in creating a profit do not encourage employees to spread their wings and leave the workshop for better-paying employment.

Employees earn 'pocket money'

The other hefty critique aimed at the current system is how little the employees earn. Anne Gersdorff, who works for the disability rights NGO Sozialhelden (Social Heroes) described their income as "pocket money."

The income varies between workshops, but is typically around €1 ($1.19) per hour — well below the German legal minimum wage, which is currently €9.35 ($10.68) per hour.

The German federal working group for workshops has called for a rise to this hourly wage, but also explained in a statement to DW that comparisons with the minimum wage are not clear cut.

"This income is supplemented by a publicly financed work promotion allowance. Work in workshops is not directly comparable with full-time employment, as the workshop provides other services such as occupational and physical therapy, speech therapy, and sports and cultural activities, which employees can also take advantage of during working hours," the working group said.

"In addition, people with disabilities who have no other income apart from workshop pay receive state assistance for living expenses, e.g. subsidies for rent payments, care services, pension for reduced earning capacity and basic income support."

But for campaigners like Gersdorff, this misses the point: disabled people should have the option to earn a wage on par with other people and not rely on the workshop scheme.

"People with disabilities who want to follow individual inclusive paths have bureaucratic obstacles in their way if they try their luck in the open labor market," she said at a press conference.

A matter of choice

Despite the long-standing UN convention and the new EU strategy, the German policy has not changed: workshops should remain operational as one of several options. Investment into other options has been made under the new German participation law, which has been introduced in parts between 2018 and 2023. New "budgets" for jobs and apprenticeships aim to improve opportunities for people with disabilities to enter the open labor market.

The commission for disabled people, in outlining the new budgets, includes workshops in the future plan: "All people with disabilities who are entitled to employment in a workshop for people with disabilities are eligible [for the budgets for work and apprenticeship]. But the right to return to the workshop is possible at any time."

MEP Katrin Langensiepen admits that for some workshops are the right choice — but not in their current form.

"If some people who are employed at the workshops are happy there and want to stay in that community — then that should be made possible, but they should actually be employed as a part of the workforce," she explained.

As long as workshop employees are still not treated equally to employees in the primary labor market, Germany is still falling short on international treaties — and is falling short on delivering for disabled people.

