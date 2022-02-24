How Germany is celebrating carnival in 2022

Last year, costumes were left hanging in closets, because Germany's popular street carnival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year in the carnival strongholds, above all Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz, people are finally allowed to sing and laugh again — albeit in a pandemic-compliant manner.

Naturally, there are many requirements, including presenting proof of vaccination, mask-wearing and showing negative COVID-19 test results. Yet many events are going ahead, from parties and parades that typically run from the Women's Carnival through to Ash Wednesday.

A Nubbel is a straw doll that's burned on the night before Ash Wednesday

Large parades are canceled

Traditionally, the street carnival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Weiberfastnacht — the Thursday when the women are in charge, and cut off the men's ties and, in some cities, storm the town hall. In 2022, Weiberfastnacht falls on February 24. From then on, there will be extensive celebrations until Ash Wednesday, March 2, the start of the Christian season of Lent.

The highlight of Carnival for many is the Rose Monday parade. Typically, thousands of people line the streets and celebrate exuberantly. Such revelry is now highly risky in the time of COVID, and so the organizers have decided to cancel all parades — including the popular small parades in individual neighborhoods.

The Rose Monday parade is typically one of the biggest carnival events in Cologne

However, the organizers do not want to give up on the festivities entirely. In Düsseldorf, the popular parade has been moved to the spring, with May 29 as the planned date.

Cologne residents scoffed at this move, saying it is akin to celebrating Christmas at Easter. Instead the Rhineland metropolis has planned something else. On February 28, the Shrove Monday parade will be held in the city's soccer stadium — albeit in a significantly slimmed-down form. It will travel a shorter route, during which 22 decorated cars and 20 floats will pass revelers.

Dance groups, marching bands and equestrian teams will also be part of the parade which goes by the motto: "Alles hät sing Zick," which in Cologne dialect translates to "everything has its time." Only 8,800 people will be admitted to the stadium, and they must be fully vaccinated or recently recovered, provide a negative COVID-19 test and wear masks.

Last year, many carnival celebrations were held in different formats due to the pandemic

The popular satirical floats, which often mock politicians or take up politically explosive themes, will be on display for 24 hours at central locations along the usual parade route. This way, all Cologne residents will have the opportunity to see the floats while still social distancing.

Party in the special zones

It may be difficult for hardcore carnival fans to accept that the pandemic is once again limiting the festivities. But there is hope yet: partying is possible again after the state government announced "spatially delimited zones" in January. Partying can take place in such zones, however, anyone celebrating must show proof of vaccination and a negative test result — especially in places where larger crowds are expected. Regional authorities have not yet said how and by whom this will be controlled.

Masks must be worn at many carnival events in 2022

In Cologne, Mayor Henriette Reker has spontaenously declared the entire city a special zone. The mask obligation will be lifted and although large public events will not be allowed, the traditional stage on the Alter Markt in the heart of the city will be set up anyway. There, Reker will open the street carnival and the revelers will sway to the music of local bands. This year, however, only 750 guests will be granted access to the area.

In Mainz, the zone is limited to central squares. These are cordoned off and can only be entered with prior registration. In Dusseldorf there are more restrictions. Due to rising infection numbers, no zones with partying will be allowed.

Comical and politically satirical floats are always a popular feature of Rose or Shrove Monday festivities

Bars can open

But there's the pub carnival, too. Before COVID-19, bars used to be packed during the main carnival days, but that won't be the case this year. Only those who are vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID will be allowed in. Even those who have received their booster jabs must produce a negative test result. Cologne's mayor announced that people are allowed to sing but not dance — and bar owners must ensure that all these conditions are met. This will not be an easy task among so many party-loving people.

A straw doll called a Nubbel is burned by each pub

It remains questionable whether the Cologne tradition of burning the Nubbel, a doll made of straw, will take place this year. Usually every self-respecting pub has its own Nubbel, which its regulars carry out and then burn on the night before Ash Wednesday. All carnival partying misdeeds — be it drinking away all your money or cheating on your spouse — are forgotten and literally go up in flames when this straw doll, which symbolically represents the carnival sins of all fools, is burnt.

Creative costumes are never in short supply during carnival

Carnival in the car or at home

For one reason or another, many carnival fans will choose to stay home in 2022. But as a consolation, there is a streaming service that offers the Cologne Carnival on TV. In Cologne, there's also a drive-in carnival which people can enjoy from their cars. Well-known local bands will take to the stage on three evenings.

Celebrating carnival as it was back in pre-pandemic times remains a challenge in 2022. Nevertheless, organizers have seen to it that there are still plenty of ways to party.

This article was translated from German.