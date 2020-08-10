 How German took on its modern shape | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 10.08.2020

Culture

How German took on its modern shape

Before Luther and Goethe, the German language has traveled a long way from its Indo-European roots to New High German. A look at the complex history of a language that's still evolving today.

  • Street signs in German (picture-alliance/imagebroker/B. Claßen)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein

    Three EU countries have German as their sole nationwide official language: the small principality of Liechtenstein, where 35,000 people speak German; Austria, with around 7.5 million German speakers; and of course Germany, with about 10 times as many people who use the language — not all of the nearly 83 million German citizens speak German though.

  • Villa of German writer Erich Maria Remarque (1898-1970) in Porto Ronco, Lago Maggiore (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Switzerland

    In Switzerland, German is one of four official languages. About two thirds of the population ⁠— 5 million people ⁠— speak German. German emigrants like Hermann Hesse and Erich Maria Remarque, both famous authors, were enamored with Switzerland's Italian-speaking region. In exile and until his death, Remarque often lived in this villa on Lake Maggiore

  • Castle landscape in Luxembourg (picture-alliance/imagebroker/D. Renckhoff)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Luxembourg

    In Luxembourg, too, German is one of the country's official languages, alongside Luxembourgish and French. About 470,000 inhabitants of the Grand Duchy speak German as their mother tongue. Luxembourgish has only been the national language since 1984 and is spoken mainly on radio and television. However, most writing is done in German.

  • A German sign stating the year a hospital was built, in 1739 (picture-alliance/H. Meyer zur Capellen)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    France

    The spread of a language reflects history: In France, German is a minority language. The country's 1.2 million German speakers live in the German-French border area that includes Alsace, Champagne-Ardenne and Lorraine. They speak Franconian and Alemannic dialects. Old inscriptions recall the times of German administration.

  • A bilingual street sign in German and Italian, Herrengasse and Via Signori in in South Tyrol (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Kaufhold)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Italy

    German is the official minority language in Italy in South Tyrol, which belonged to Austria until 1919. Even today, more than 60% of the population in the autonomous province of Bolzano-South Tyrol, which has about 520,000 inhabitants, speak German as their mother tongue. Throughout the province, signs are bilingual, in German and Italian.

  • German bars at Playa de Palma (Imago Images/C.E. Janßen)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Spain

    In Europe, Spain is the most popular country for German emigrants. About half a million Germans have settled there, with large German colonies on the Canary Islands, Mallorca and along the Spanish mainland coast. These regions also attract a lot of German tourists.

  • A sign with corona rules in Dutch and German (picture-alliance/ANP/R. Engelaar)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    The Netherlands

    In many Dutch towns like Venlo (photo), German is spoken and written in addition to the national language. About 360,000 Germans who emigrated to the country live in the Netherlands. Many Dutch schools offer German as a foreign language.

  • Illustration of the Old Music Hall in Dublin (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Ireland

    Germans have left their mark across Ireland. For instance Handel's "Messiah" oratorio was first performed in 1742 in Dublin's Old Music Hall in Fishamble Street (photo). A German architect by the name of Richard Castle designed many imposing buildings in Dublin in the early 18th century. Today about 100,000 people in Ireland still speak German.

  • Bauhaus building in Tel Aviv (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Küchler)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Israel

    Some 100,000 Israelis speak German; most of them are descendants of Jewish immigrants. German was long frowned upon as the language of the Nazis, but it overcame that stigma around two decades ago. As interest in Germany grows, so does interest in the German language. Some schools offer German as a foreign language, and German courses are often fully booked.

  • Catherine the Great monument in St. Petersburg in front of the Alexandrinskij-Theater (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/O. Meinhardt)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Russia

    The German language in Russia looks back at a history of more than 250 years. As early as 1763, German-born Catherine the Great enabled thousands of German farmers to settle on the Volga. After 1990, many of the once 2.3 million Russian-Germans moved to Germany. At present, 394,000 ethnic Germans still live in Russia. Not all of them speak the German language, however.

  • Young girls writing in German on the blackboard, in a school in Kazakhstan (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Grimm)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Kazakhstan

    Even before the Second World War, Kazakhstan was home to over 92,000 "local Germans," descendants of people who voluntarily resettled, refugees from the Volga region and expropriated farmers. During WWII, more than 444,000 Germans were deported to Kazakhstan. Today, two-thirds of Kazakhstan's German population still speak German — about 350,000 people.

  • German school in Hermannsburg, South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Krüger)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    South Africa

    South Africa is popular with German emigrants. Cape Town even has a German quarter, nicknamed "Sauerkraut Hill." The numbers vary, but there are an estimated 100,000 to 500,000 native German speakers in the sunny country. In the mid-19th century, missionaries from Lower Saxony and other emigrants founded settlements they named after their home towns, like Hermannsburg and Lüneburg.

  • A German-language sign in Texas (picture-alliance/J. Dabrowski)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    United States

    Over 50 million Americans claim German ancestry, and up until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 10,000 German citizens were leaving Germany every year to live in the USA. An estimated 1.1 million people speak German in the United States today. The "German Belt" stretches from Alabama across the Midwest to Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.

  • Historic center of the town of Lunenburg in Canada (picture-alliance/J. Schwenkenbecher)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Canada

    Canada is also very popular with emigrants. Over 400,000 Germans have emigrated to the country since the 1940s. A total of about 430,000 people speak German there. Founded in the middle of the 18th century, Lunenburg is officially the oldest German settlement in Canada. The port town in Nova Scotia has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1995.

  • A typical kitchen from an early 20th century immigrant home is displayed in a museum in Blumenau, Brazil (Getty Images/M. Tama)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Brazil

    Ten percent of all Brazilians have German ancestors, who emigrated to Brazil for economic and social reasons in the 19th and 20th centuries. Some 1.1 million people in Brazil speak German. The city of Blumenau, founded in 1850, hosts the largest Oktoberfest outside of Germany. It also has a museum showing how German immigrants lived there at the beginning of the 20th century.

  • wooden building in La Cumbrecita Argentina (picture alliance / imageBROKER)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Argentina

    In the first half of the 20th century, Germans carried their language to many South and Central American countries. In Argentina, 400,000 people are estimated to speak the language today. The mountain village of Villa General Belgrano attracts tourists with its German delicacies. Nearby, the wooden houses of the hamlet of La Cumbrecita are also reminiscent of traditional Bavarian architecture.

  • A museum at the former settlement Nueva Germannia (picture-alliance/J. Dabrowski)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Paraguay

    Paraguay, where 166,000 people still speak German today, has also been a popular emigration country for more than a century. Among them was Bernhard Förster, who founded Nueva Germania in 1887, which aimed to an "Aryan" settlement. The colony of the anti-Semite, who was married to the sister of the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, failed; he committed suicide. A museum recall the town's origins.

  • The Kapps concert hall and ballroom (picture-alliance/Imagebroker/U. Doering)

    The countries with the most German speakers

    Namibia

    Even though Namibia was once a German colony, there are only 20,000 people among the country's 2.5 million inhabitants who speak German today. Traces of the language can still be noticed, such as this concert hall in Lüderitz, a town named after a controversial colonial figure. Beyond this list, the German language is spoken in 45 countries; there are even 100 German speakers in Papua New Guinea.

    Author: Sabine Peschel (db)


The 2020 Summer Olympics had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But one "Olympic" event has nevertheless managed to take place this year: the Internationale Deutscholympiade, the world's biggest German language contest, organized by the Goethe-Institut.

First introduced in 2008, the global event is designed to attract young people from all over the world to compete against each other every two years with their German language skills. The competition focuses on teaching German as foreign language — one of the core tasks of the Goethe-Institut.

This year, the event for the 14 to 17-year-old students was held digitally. After five days of live streams, concerts, lectures and conversations, and even breakdancing in front of their screens, the students from over 60 countries finally competed in exams at their individual levels, with the winners being announced on August 7.

The winners included Eban Ebssa from the US (level A1), Wang Zhi-an from Taiwan (level B1) and Keta Kalandadze from Georgia (B2).

A massive family tree of languages

"Taking part!" (Dabei sein!) was the motto of this year's Internationale Deutscholympiade (IDO) event. But did the young linguists at the competition ever stop and wonder about the origins of the German language? What makes German, German? How did the language develop into what it is now, and how is it still evolving today?

Any attempt to explore the beginnings of the German language quickly lead to its roots in the Germanic branch of the Indo-European language family.

Since the 19th century, language scholars have been tracing along the branches of this huge family of related languages. That journey has taken them all the way back to the 4th millennium BCE, when the original homelands of the Indo-Germanic-speaking peoples were most likely located north and east of the Black Sea.

Luther Bible (Public Domain)

Martin Luther's first complete translation of the Bible from Latin in 1534 was long considered to be the beginning of today's standard German

Language as living history

Many different language groups and individual languages developed out of this primeval language, including languages that have long since gone extinct, such as the Hittite, Tocharian, Illyrian or Vandalese languages. Research into the history of these languages fills entire libraries. But from the contemporary perspective, the most fascinating aspect is the fact that languages as different as Persian and German share the same origins.

The original Germanic language only came into being in the 1st millennium BCE as the result of a first "sound change," which is how researchers refer to such changes in language. After that, the evolution of the main Germanic language became a more complex matter, notably shaped by major events and currents in history.

When these early Germanic tribes encountered Roman troops for trade or on the battlefield, they began to adopt many of their terms. Germanic dialects were increasingly cross-pollinated with Roman and Greek words.

What did Goethe say?

But Germanic isn't the same thing as German, which developed through a second sound change that took place over four centuries from 600 AD onwards. Language researchers say that the subsequent stages of evolution to New High German (Hochdeutsch) as we know it today are Old High German, Middle High German, Early New High German to New High German.

Non-linguists, however, might rather be interested in knowing that the present stage of language development did not begin with Martin Luther (1483 - 1546) and his translation of the Bible, which was the functioning theory disseminated by linguists in the 19th and early 20th centuries. It actually started over 100 years later, in 1650. That is not to say that people at the time spoke anything like today's German.

In fact, people living today would still even find great difficulty in communicating with Germany's greatest linguistic talent: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749 - 1832) spoke a dialect that would no longer be intelligible today.

A portrait of Goethe (Imago Images/Agenzia Romano Siciliani)

Germans wouldn't understand Goethe's spoken language today

A language in transition

"Language can only exist in relation to the course of time," researcher Peter Polenz states in his landmark work on the history of the German language, Geschichte der deutschen Sprache (1970), dispelling the misconception that "the language of our ancestors was not yet 'corrupted' by modernity."

"The continual criticism of language decay is still a popular topic in certain circles that have a culturally pessimistic outlook on language today," Polenz notes, adding that changes and differences in language are self-evident phenomena of human and cultural evolution. To investigate such trends in the German language, a new "German Language Forum" (Forum für Deutsche Sprache) will be launched in Mannheim in 2023.

One of the most lamented trends is the fact that anglicisms are increasingly finding their way into the German language. But there are also German words like Autobahn, kindergarten or hinterland that travel to the English language — among others.

