 How German photographer Peter Lindbergh kicked off the supermodel era

Arts

How German photographer Peter Lindbergh kicked off the supermodel era

Star photographer Peter Lindbergh, who has died at the age of 74, is seen as the "father" of supermodels such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. He influentially overturned the glossy standards of fashion photography.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


  • Daft Punk at the seashore © Peter Lindbergh (Courtesy of Peter Lindbergh, Paris / Gagosian Gallery)

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    Capturing Lindbergh's vision

    Peter Lindbergh took this photo of Daft Punk in France in 2013. The Kunsthal Rotterdam held a retrospective of the German photographer's work in 2016. The exhibition was envisioned as a narrative providing insight into his vision, using previously unseen material, including personal notes, storyboards, props, Polaroids, contact sheets, and films.

  • Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, Helena Christensen and others in black and white © Peter Lindbergh (Courtesy of Peter Lindbergh, Paris / Gagosian Gallery)

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    A fashion icon

    Even if you have not heard of Peter Lindbergh, you know his work well. He is credited with creating a new age in fashion photography after shooting five young models for British "Vogue," essentially launching the era of the supermodel with the pictures capturing Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Tatjana Patitz, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington in downtown New York.

  • An industrial backdrop on a fashion editorial shoot © Peter Lindbergh (Courtesy of Peter Lindbergh, Paris / Gagosian Gallery)

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    Film inspires fashion

    In his signature black-and-white shots, Lindbergh introduced a new realism into photography when he began to be noticed in the late 1970s and early 80s. He frequently turned to film for inspiring backdrops and played on the prototype of the strong, self-willed woman which helped redefine the beauty norms written by the fashion industry.

  • A Chanel photo shoot looks like a protest © Peter Lindbergh (Courtesy of Peter Lindbergh, Paris / Gagosian Gallery)

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    A responsibility 'to free women'

    Lindbergh took his position in society very seriously, saying in 2014 that his role as a fashion photographer is to "reflect a certain social or human reality." In a later interview, he clarified by saying, "This should be the responsibility of photographers today: to free women, and finally everyone, from the terror of youth and perfection." Pictured is Milla Jovovich during a 2012 Chanel shoot.

  • Actress Julianne Moore, © Peter Lindbergh (Courtesy of Peter Lindbergh, Paris / Gagosian Gallery)

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    Photography that captures humanity, warts and all

    Not a fan of Photoshop, Lindbergh is known for capturing the human face in all its imperfections. "How surrealistic is today's commercial agenda to retouch all signs of life and of experience, to retouch the very personal truth of the face itself?" he told Isabel Flower in an interview published in "Art Forum." Shown here: actress Julianne Moore in 2008.

  • A snapshot of a photo shoot as seen in the picture book ©Taschen Verlag

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    'A dangerous form of snobbery'

    Lindbergh was perhaps best known for the images he created for fashion spreads in "Vogue" and advertising campaigns shot for luxury design houses including Chanel. Still, he didn't differentiate between his commercial and non-commercial images, calling the distinction between "commissioned" and "fine art" photography a "dangerous form of snobbery."

  • Kate Moss on the book cover of Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography (c) Taschen Verlag

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    The book: 'A Different Vision on Fashion Photography'

    To accompany the exhibition, which traveled to museums in Munich and Torino after its run in Rotterdam, the German publisher Taschen compiled over 400 of Lindbergh's photographs in a book of the same name. The text by curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot includes greater insight into the photographer's biography and working process.

  • Peter Lindbergh at work

    From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography

    The responsibility of the fashion photographer

    "A fashion photographer should contribute to defining the image of the contemporary woman or man in their time, to reflect a certain social or human reality," Peter Lindbergh once said in "Art Forum." The influential German photographer has died at the age of 74 on September 3, 2019.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Considered one of the most influential fashion photographers of the past 40 years, Peter Lindbergh has died aged 74, his studio in Paris confirmed on Wednesday. The circumstances of his death were not provided.

Even though he worked with the world's top stars, the photographer refused "to bow to glossy perfection," British journalist Suzy Menkes once said of him, adding that the trademark of his images was that they looked "into each person's unvarnished soul, however familiar or famous the sitter."

A youth on the move

Peter Brodbeck (his civil name) was born on November 23, 1944 in Leszno, in then German-occupied Poland. After the war, his family was expelled to Germany. He grew up in the industrial town of Duisburg in North Rhine-Westphalia.

At the age of 18, he moved to Switzerland, and from Lucerne he went on to live in Berlin, where he took classes at the Academy of Fine Arts.

Yet he didn't stay chained to the art school's program for very long, preferring to head out to Arles in France, to explore the region that had inspired his idol, Vincent Van Gogh. After months there, he hitchhiked around Spain and Morocco.

Two years later, he returned to Germany and studied Abstract Art in Krefeld. His conceptual art was noticed even before he graduated, and he was invited to show his work at an avant-garde gallery.

He started focusing on photography at the beginning of the 1970s, first working as an assistant and then opening his own studio in Düsseldorf in 1973.

His breakthrough came five years later with a series for Stern magazine, joining the magazine's family of photographers alongside legends of the trade such as Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin and Hans Feurer.

Read more: Why pioneering photographer Adolf de Meyer is the 'Debussy of the Camera'

White Shirts ( Peter Lindbergh)

His "White Shirts" series was also on show at the exhibition "Peter Lindbergh. From Fashion to Reality"

Launching the supermodel era — with natural poses

Lindbergh created in 1988 a series of portraits of new models together on a beach in Malibu, all dressed in white shirts and in a natural look. At the time, big make-up, big-hair studio shoots were rather in trend.  

The shoot had been commissioned by British Vogue magazine, but the clean look of the photos didn't satisfy the editor at the time, and the pictures were tossed.

Screenshot | Cover Vogue 1990 von Peter Lindbergh (Vogue)

The iconic cover, also known as "the birth certificate of supermodels"

It was Anna Wintour, who became editor of the magazine a few months later, who rediscovered the shots and hired Lindbergh for her first cover, the January 1990 issue. The models it featured would become some of the biggest names in the industry: Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Tatjana Patitz, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Pop singer George Michaelwas then inspired by Lindbergh's shots and invited the same models to feature in the video for his song "Freedom! '90." Gianni Versace also had the models present his new collections on the catwalk, anchoring the era of celebrity supermodels. 

"I never had the idea that this was history," Lindbergh told British newspaper The Guardian in 2016. "Never for one second ... I didn't do anything, a bit of light. It came together very naturally, effortless; you never felt you were changing the world. It was all intuition."

Read more: Naomi Campbell through the years

Against the 'terror of perfection'

Going against the artifices of high fashion, Lindbergh had a realist approach influenced by documentary and street photographers. He would portray his subjects in their natural state, without excessive make-up and Photoshop corrections.

"A fashion photographer should contribute to defining the image of the contemporary woman or man in their time, to reflect a certain social or human reality. How surrealistic is today's commercial agenda to retouch all signs of life and of experience, to retouch the very personal truth of the face itself?" Lindbergh once told magazine Art Forum.

"There is no beauty without truth. All this fake making up of a person into something that is not them cannot be beautiful. It is just ridiculous," he said at the launch of his 2017 Pirelli calendar. Lindbergh was the first photographer to be commissioned to create portraits for three editions of the iconic calendar in its 50-year history. His feminist-friendly approach for the 2017 calendar featured stars in their 70s such as Helen Mirren and Charlotte Rampling, as "a cry against the terror of perfection and youth."

He also directed various films and documentaries, including Inner Voices (1999), which won the best documentary award at the Toronto Film Festival in 2000. He was the photographer behind many music covers, including for Tina Turner, Lionel Ritchie and Beyoncé.

The influential photographer remained active up to the end. For the September 2019 British Vogue magazine, he collaborated with Meghan, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, who was the guest editor of that issue. The cover featured his portraits of 15 women embodying "Forces for Change," including climate activist Greta Thunberg, actress Jane Fonda, primatologist Jane Goodall and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda.

He had also been active on social media, and his death was confirmed on his Instagram page with the message: "He leaves a big void."

 

