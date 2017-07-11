 How George Floyd′s death reignited a worldwide movement | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 07.03.2021

GEORGE FLOYD

How George Floyd's death reignited a worldwide movement

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin stands trial Monday for the alleged murder of George Floyd, whose death sparked an international outcry. With so many fatal police shootings, why did this slaying lead to global protests?

George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis

The death of George Floyd saw many Western nations forced to reckon with their colonial past

For eight minutes and 46 seconds, police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year old Black man, on a street in Minneapolis on May 25 last year. Another officer, Alexander Kueng, had his knees on Floyd's upper legs whille their colleague J. Thomas Lane gripped Floyd's handcuffed arms.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd gasped, pleading about 20 times. His final words reminded many of those of Eric Garner, who died during a police chokehold in 2014.

When Floyd fell unconscious, the officers didn't move. Chauvin and the other officers released their grip only when an ambulance arrived — nearly two minutes after Keung first reported he could not find a pulse, according to prosecutors. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

George Floyd was unarmed. At the time, according to a statement by the Minneapolis Police Department, he appeared to be intoxicated and "suffering medical distress." The police said they were responding to a call that a man was trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill — and the description matched George Floyd. Floyd was asked to get out of his car, and  police said he "physically resisted officers" after he stepped out of the vehicle. 

They sat him down on the ground and later tried to place him inside a police car. Eventually, the officers pinned him down on the street in a position that proved fatal. During that time, George Floyd cried out for his dead mother — and pleaded that he didn't want to die.

  • USA: Black Lives Matter Protest in Washington D.C. (Getty Images/D. Angerer)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Washington, DC

    One of the largest rallies in the United States was held in the capital, Washington, DC, where thousands of people of all colors took to the streets near the White House, which was barricaded with black metal grates.

  • USA | New York | Black Lives Matter Protest (imago images/Bildbyran/J. Marklund)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    New York City

    Thousands of protesters in New York City gathered in the city's squares and parks to demonstrate.

  • Germany | Berlin | Black Lives Matter Protest (Getty Images/M. Hitij)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Berlin

    People in the German capital sat in silent protest for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a white police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck before he lost consciousness as three other officers stood nearby.

  • Deutschland | München | Black Lives Matter Protest (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Babbar)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Munich

    Some 30,000 people assembled at Munich's Königsplatz to show solidarity with other protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • USA | Florida | Black Lives Matter Protest (imago images/ZUMA Wire/D. Shadd)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    St. Petersburg, Florida

    People of St. Petersburg in the US state of Florida went out in the rain to make their voices heard.

  • Protesters in Paris (Getty Images/AFP/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Paris

    Hundreds of people gathered in Paris defying a police ban on large protests. Members of the multiracial crowd chanted the name of Adama Traore, a black man whose death while in police custody has been likened by critics to Floyd's death.

  • Demonstrators kneeling in Manchester (Getty Images/AFP/P. Ellis)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Manchester

    Many protesters, including some of these in the English city of Manchester, wore protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Schweiz | Basel | Black Lives Matter Protest (picture-alliance/KEYSTONE/G. Kefalas)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Basel

    Arond 5,000 people gathered in Basel, Switzerland, in a Black Lives Matter demonstration there.

  • Australien Adelaide | Demonstration gegen Rassismus (Getty Images/T. Nearmy)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Adelaide

    Crowds filled Victoria Square in Adelaide after receiving special permission for the event. The march through the southern Australian city was held after police Commissioner Grant Stevens approved the rally on Friday. "This is a unique and extraordinary event. There is a sentiment that suggests people should have a right to protest on significant matters,'' Stevens said.

  • Protesters hold signs in Tunis (Getty Images/AFP/F. Belaid)

    Protests against racism, police brutality around the world

    Tunis

    In Tunis, Tunisia, hundreds of protesters chanted: "We want justice! We want to breathe!"


Summer of global protests

While George Floyd wasn't the only black person to die at the hands of US police officers, the images of him being slowly suffocated were quickly seen around the world. His death sparked renewed protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which was established in 2013 after the aqcuittal of George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, in Florida.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Minneapolis, in cities across the US and around the world, in response to Floyd's death. 

At first, tens of thousands of protesters in the US marched peacefully, but a couple of days after George Floyd's death, some demonstrations turned violent. There were reports of lootings, vandalism and even shootings. Cars were set alight and there were clashes with police. The National Guard was mobilized, as government officials — including President Donald Trump — accused some protesters of engaging in "domestic terrorism."

Black Lives Matter protest Germany

Anti-racism protests went global after George Floyd's death, as seen in this Berlin protest in July 2020

Meanwhile, in other countries across the world, statues deemed to symbolize racial injustice were taken down and protesters demanded that anti-racism efforts be stepped up.

In Belgium, protesters defaced symbols of Belgian King Leopold II, who colonized the Democratic Republic of Congo. Under Leopold II's rule, millions of Congolese people were killed. In the UK, demonstrators tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader in the 17th century. In Germany, some of the largest protests outside the US took place, demanding a reckoning with its own colonial past and its stance on racism in the country.

  • Photo of crowds of people on a bridge and river embankment, some holding a rope and letting a statue down into the water (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/G. Spadafora)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Edward Colston: slave trader and philanthropist

    Controversy over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol was rife for years. On June 7, demonstrators removed the bronze from its pedestal and tossed it into the water. While Colston was working for the Royal African Society, an estimated 84,000 Africans were transported for enslavement; 19,000 of them died along the way. But he went down in history as a benefactor for his donations to charities.

  • Bronze statue of Bade-Powell, seated with a hat, and houses in the background (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Matthews)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Robert Baden-Powell: initiator of the Boy Scouts

    Activists accuse Robert Baden-Powell, the man who initiated the Boy Scout movement, of racism, homophobia and admiration for Adolf Hitler. His statue stood on Brownsea Island in southern England. Amid the current wave of monuments being toppled by protesters, local authorities have now removed Baden-Powell's statue as a precaution.

  • Tower crane lifts a staute of a figure, two men watch, church in the background (Reuters/ATV)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Leopold II: Belgian colonial-era monarch

    Belgium has quite a few statues of King Leopold II. The monarch ruled the country from 1865 to 1909 and established a brutal colonial regime in Congo that is in fact considered one of the most violent in history. Protesters smeared several statues of Leopold II with paint. Authorities removed the above statue from its pedestal in the Antwerp suburb of Ekeren and sent it to a museum depot.

  • Headless torso of a statue from behind, blurred US flag (Reuters/B. Snyder)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Christopher Columbus: revered and scorned

    In the US, too, disputes have flared over monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures. Among others, protesters have targeted Christopher Columbus. A statue in Boston was beheaded (photo). North American indigenous groups reject the worship of Columbus because his expeditions enabled the colonization of the continent and the genocide of its autochthonous population in the first place.

  • Christoph Kolumbus Büste in Chile (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Boensch)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Columbus in Latin America: a different point of view

    Some people see Columbus as one of the most important figures in world history, but for many people in Latin America the explorer's name stands for the beginning of a painful era. From the perspective of the indigenous population, Spanish colonialism is a dark chapter in their history. In Latin America, too, statues of Columbus have been destroyed or damaged in the past.

  • Statue of Jefferson Davis in Richmond (Getty Images/C. Somodevilla)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Jefferson Davis: Civil War president

    Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederate States of America, one of the leaders in the country's mid 19th-century Civil War. Protesters toppled and spray-painted the Confederate president's statue in Richmond, Virginia. House speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the removal of Confederate statues from the US Capitol because they were monuments to men "who advocated cruelty and barbarism."

  • Statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Helber)

    Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures

    Robert E. Lee: a divisive figure

    Another Confederate statue in Richmond, this one a monument to General Robert E. Lee, is to be removed in the next few days. Governor Ralph Northam has given orders to take down the monument. Many African Americans regards the statues of Confederate politicians and soldiers as symbols of oppression and slavery.

    Author: Rayna Breuer (db)


A critical mass saw 'something is wrong'

The reasons why George Floyd's death sparked such a resounding national and international public outcry are manifold, says David Elcott, a professor at the New York University specializing in community building and social movements.

"One reason is cumulative. In enough places around the country," he says, "there were enough circumstances that seemed suspect that a critical mass began to see that something is fundamentally wrong."

riot police and protester

Clashes between American riot police and protesters gripped the nation — and the world



Elcott compares the effect to titration, a chemical method for determining the concentration of a liquid. "You'd have a clear liquid and you add one drop, and two drops and three drops, and nothing happened. But the fourth drop, and suddenly the entire thing changes color."

In addition, the video that circulated of Floyd's death was simply horrifying, says Kenneth Nunn, a professor of law at the University of Florida who focuses on race relations and police brutality. "It's visually horrifying. You truly get the notion that (Chauvin) has been there before," Nunn says.

The video also shows Floyd acting in a calm way. So, factors that would diminish the sympathy of the public were not there, he says.

Watch video 03:54

In search of meaningful police reform

Positive reforms to come?

The death and the ensuing protests happened against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived a couple months prior. In many cities, protesters violated curfews and stay-at-home orders to march in the streets.

The pandemic-related restrictions played into the wider support as well, Nunn and Elcott agree. People had little else to do, Nunn says, and were eager to get outside of their homes.

"You had a whole summer," says Elcott, explaining that, historically, it is not unusual for people to march against racial injustice in the summer months.

But despite the protests and uprisings, not much change has come about within law enforcement, says Nunn. "The problem is so long-standing. In the US, the police are trained like they are at war," he says. "We need to get to a point where the police are no longer trained to do that. But that's going to take some time, in my view, for that to change."

Watch video 02:05

Berlin to rename subway stop in wake of racism protests

