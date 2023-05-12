  1. Skip to content
How Erdoğan Puts Turkish Artists Under Pressure

26 minutes ago

The Gezi Park protests in Istanbul erupted in 2013. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against Erdoğan’s authoritarian policies.

 Arts Unveiled meets five artists who took part and are still fighting for change today. 

The Gezi Park protests erupted on May 28, 2013. Initially an environmentalist protest against the demolition of a park in the heart of Istanbul, the demonstrations quickly developed into major uprisings throughout Turkey against the authoritarian government led by Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The demonstrators wanted to reclaim democratic rights for their country and fight back against censorship, despotism and violence at the hands of the state police.

Over three million people joined the protests against the violent eviction of a sit-in at Gezi Park by the police on June 15, 2013. Gezi Park soon became synonymous with a young, creative and cosmopolitan movement supported by actors, writers, filmmakers and musicians; a symbol of resistance, solidarity and upheaval.

 

But the government’s reaction was harsh, singling out prominent and important protestors and blaming them for the uprisings – with the aim of intimidating and spreading fear among the movement. Osman Kavala, a patron of the arts and a human rights activist, was charged with attempting to overthrow the Turkish government and given a life sentence. 15 other activists who allegedly supported him were also imprisoned.

 

 

Arts Unveiled meets five artists who were on the streets during the Gezi Park protests: the artist Barış Atay, the exiled actor Memet Ali Alabora, the architect Cansu Yapıcı, whose mother is in prison, the cartoonist and editor of the satirical magazine LeMan, Tuncay Akgün, and Sinem Sakaoğlu, a friend and colleague of imprisoned filmmaker Çiğdem Mater.

 

 

To this day, the consequences of their participation in the protests overshadow their lives. They are unable to practice their professions, have been forced into exile or were sentenced to years in prison.

What are their hopes for the future and for their country?

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 13.05.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 13.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN14.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 14.05.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 14.05.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 14.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

