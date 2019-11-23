 How environmentally sustainable are Germany′s museums? | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.12.2019

Culture

How environmentally sustainable are Germany's museums?

There are plenty of exhibitions with a focus on nature and climate change in Germany, and they are popular with visitors. Few museums think green, however, and are changing practices and structures.

Museum für Naturkunde Berlin - upper part of a huge globe (Museum für Naturkunde Berlin/Carola Radke)

One day in March, Johannes Vogel joined the students demonstrating at a Fridays for Future demonstration at Invalidenpark in downtown Berlin. Vogel heads the city's renowned Natural History Museum, just 200 meters down the road. As he observed how the young people were showing a great interest in the scientific approach to climate change, he spontaneously decided to invite the students to visit the museum after the protest, he told DW. The practice has turned into a tradition. Every Friday, the museum offers the young climate protesters free workshops led by experts on climate matters. The director has already booked the participating scientists for 2020.

Read more: Berlin breaks ground on a new museum for 20th-century art

"For Nature" is in fact the Berlin museum's new motto. Unlike fine arts museums or collections of classical antiques, the museum is linked to the issue by its very nature. Director Vogel and his team, however, see the museum as a political institution that not only invites politicians to climate policy events, but that plans to publish its own position papers on climate change. The museum has begun to save resources, too. "Our entire ventilation system is operated by a geothermal system, which means that, with the exception of the pumps, we run almost CO2 neutral," Vogel says. The 19th-century building that houses an incredible 30 million objects has already been partially modernized.

Johannes Vogel, instruments in the background - Fridays for Future (Museum für Naturkunde Berlin/Hwa Ja Götz)

Johannes Vogel has become a regular at the Fridays for Future demonstrations

Air conditioning and artworks on loan

Few institutions in Germany think as comprehensively as the Berlin Natural History Museum. "If you ask a museum how much energy it actually uses, you won't get a satisfactory answer," says Stefan Simon, director of the Rathgen Research Laboratory at the National Museums in Berlin. "I really don't know of a single museum in Germany that can call up a complete CO2 balance of its physical presence and operation," he adds.

Accounting for the museums' ecological footprint are fundamental operational aspects, such as heating and air conditioning systems that ensure an optimal indoor climate for historical paintings and often are operated around the clock, as well as lighting, the curators' air travel, waste management and, last but not least, loaning works of art to other museums, which involves elaborate packaging and flights around the world.

model Modern Art Museum (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

The planned new Berlin museum is modern, but not very innovative in terms of climate protection

Simon also takes a critical view of the current museum building hype. The founding director of the Institute for Preservation of Cultural Heritage at Yale University has calculated, among other things, the energy efficiency of museum buildings. "Even if a new building is built to state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly standards and can be operated with minimal energy, the "grey energy"contained in the construction — steel, glass, cement that all have to be melted, burnt, produced — takes many decades for the energy balance of the new building to counterbalance that of an existing building," he told DW.

Bureaucracy blocks climate protection

How can an ecological footprint be reduced if you don't know its dimensions? Since a large number of German museums are owned by the state or the municipality, and run by public associations or foundations, politicians need to be involved, too.

In early November, artists, researchers and directors of leading museums including the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Hamburger Kunsthalle and Kunsthalle Düsseldorf wrote an open letter to Monika Grütters, Germany's Minister of State for Culture. They call for the creation of a task force that would advise museums, formulate goals and come up with measures for a more sustainable public art sector.

Easier said than done, says Museum Ludwig's director Yilmaz Dziewior. "Our air conditioning systems, for example, have to be replaced, he told Deutschlandfunk radio. "We face so many bureaucratic situations." Dziewior hopes greater involvement by the state could help to dismantle these hurdles.

Museum Ludwig building (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Berg)

Museum Ludwig would like to be more sustainable, but grapples with beaurocractic hurdles

"We're also sending a message to other museums," says Stefan Simon, one of the letter's signatories. "For many museum directors, climate change and climate protection are very far removed from the reality of their daily challenges, as if they were happening on another planet," he argues.

Sustainability for relevancy

Christopher Garthe, a consultant for sustainability in museums and exhibitions, agrees. "All in all, Germany is still in the early stages," says Garthe, who is currently designing an exhibition on extreme weather for Klimahaus Bremerhaven. Climate protection is not just a nice-to-have bonus, he adds. "If museums want to remain relevant in the future, they must consider sustainability as a core value," he says. "Museums use taxpayers' money, so they must show how they can contribute to a sustainable future and how they assume social responsibility."

Sustainability is about more than climate protection, it is all about meeting the needs of today's generation without compromising the opportunities of future generations — the "grandchild factor," according to Garthe, who lists the four pillars of sustainability in museum operations as ecology, economy, social affairs and sustainable programming.

two African bronzes (WDR)

Sustainability includes determining how to deal with colonial-era art in German museums

Experts on sustainability face a host of issues: Is the museum open to all population groups, is it barrier-free? Where do collections come from, under what circumstances did the museum acquire them? How sustainable are the working processes within the museum, how dependent is it on subsidies? Even Germany's largest and most renowned museums don't have such experts, Garthe says.

Digitalization offers opportunities

Basically, it's a matter of new structures. To that end, Berlin's Natural History Museum has come up with convincing plans, and will be receiving €660 million ($732 million) in federal an state funds for new construction, renovation and modernization. Digitizing the collection, for instance, has already helped reduce the museum's ecological footprint. Every year, the museum loans out 400,000 exhibits that are carefully packed and sent around the globe. Thanks to digital technology the number loans of hymenoptera (a large order of insects, including bees, bumble bees and wasps), has already fallen by 80% since 2012 — impressive savings.

Virtual data seem to work well for scientists around the world, but would museum visitors be satisfied with mere projections of world-famous paintings? It might be worth a try. If that sounds too far-fetched, shipping works of art overseas via ships and using electric vehicles overland rather than airplanes might be an alternative.

  • Berlin's Altes Museum (Old Museum) (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Woodhouse)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Unique museum landscape

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) is the founding building of the famous museum complex on the Spree Island. In 1830 it was the first public museum to be opened in Prussia. It was followed by the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Bode-Museum and lastly, in 1930, the Pergamon Museum. Since 1999, the entire complex has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.  

  • A wide angle view of the rotunda at Berlin's Altes Museum (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Link)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    The Pantheon in Berlin

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) houses statues, weapons, gold and silver jewelry of the Greeks, Etruscans and Romans. It does not only show ancient treasures but with its columns and splendid halls, it is also reminiscent of the epoch. The heart of the building is the rotunda, which is designed according to the model of the ancient Pantheon in Rome.

  • A museum visitor looks at the bust of Nefertiti in Berlin's Neues Museum

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    The star of the Museum Island

    The five museums were largely destroyed during the Second World War. The Neues Museum, which remained in ruins for a long time, was hit particularly hard. It remained closed to visitors until 2009. It presents exhibits from prehistory and early history as well as the Middle Ages. One exhibit is particularly famous: the bust of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

  • Neues Museum, Museum Island, Berlin, Germany, Europe (picture-alliance/imagebroker/S. Kuttig)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A temple dedicated to art

    The Old National Gallery, a replica of a Greek temple, looks particularly sublime. In front is the equestrian statue of the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV, who made the first sketches for the building's design. The museum shows paintings and sculptures from Goethe's time of Weimar Classicism to realism. The masterpieces include works by Caspar David Friedrich, Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir.

  • Berlin's Bode-Museum on the Spree River, a view of the TV tower in the distance (picture-alliance/ZB/K. Schindler)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Neo-baroque on the Spree island

    The neo-baroque Bode Museum, which rises like a moated castle on the tip of the Museum Island, is frequently photographed. It houses, among other things, Byzantine art, sculptures and paintings from the 13th to 18th centuries as well as a coin collection. All the artistic styles of a given period are displayed here together. The museum thus follows the concept of its founder, Wilhelm von Bode.

  • Berlin's the Pergamonmuseum under reconstruction (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Construction Site: Pergamonmuseum

    Since 2014, the Pergamon Hall with its famous antique frieze has no longer been open to the public. The most famous museum on the island is being completely renovated. The construction work should be finished by 2025 at the latest.

  • The blue Ishtar Gate at Berlin's Pergamon Museum (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Antique splendour in the Pergamon Museum

    Despite the ongoing restoration, visitors can still see the blue Ishtar Gate (above), a Processional Way from Babylon, and the famous market gate of Miletus. They are among the highlights along with the Pergamon Altar. The Pergamon Museum was the last of the five exhibition houses to be built. Its impressive exhibits make it the most visited museum in Berlin.

  • Masterpieces of the ancient metropolis and 360° panorama of Yadegar Asisi.

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Pergamon in 360 degrees

    Nevertheless, visitors to Berlin do not have to forgo seeing the famous Pergamon Altar. Since November 2018, the artist Yadegar Asisi has been presenting a huge panorama picture in a temporary exhibition building opposite the Bode Museum that stages the city of Pergamon with its altar in Roman times around 129 AD.

  • James Simon Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A monumental waterfront visitor center

    The newest building on Museum Island is the James Simon Gallery by star architect David Chipperfield, which opened on July 12, 2019. It is the central reception and service building for all five exhibition halls. With around 2.5 million visitors annually, Berlin's Museum Island is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Germany.

  • A view of Berlin's Museum Island from above (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A master plan for the Museum Island

    The James Simon Gallery was built as part of a master plan to renovate and modernize the Museum Island. With the new central visitor center and the Archaeological Promenade, the individual museums are to grow together to form a common complex.

  • Berlin: Museum Island on the Spree with Bodemuseum and the television tower (picture-alliance/C. Reister)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Museum Island: UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Today the collections unite 6,000 years of human history. This earned Berlin's Museum Island the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. With 2.3 million visitors annually, the Museum Island is a tourist highlight in Berlin. A stroll across the Museum Island is definitely worthwhile — even before the reopening of the Pergamon Museum in 2025.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


