 How Empowerment Can Change Lives | The 77 Percent | DW | 11.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

The 77 Percent

How Empowerment Can Change Lives

This week, we catch up with Jane Waithera and Rapper Albi X, who are fighting against the stigma of albinism. Also, we visit a car garage owned and run by women, and Victorine Guissou takes us on a tour of Koudougou.

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Breaking Stereotypes

The 77 Percent Magazine #100 | Breaking Stereotypes

Out of the shadows: Jane Waithera fights discrimination against people with albinism

Jane Waithera’s mother abandoned her because of her albinism. But Jane’s talent, wits and determination saw her though school and university. Now, the businesswoman, writer and activist is Kenya's best known advocate for people with albinism. DW caught up with her in Nairobi.

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #100 Sa, 12.02.2022

Meet Albi X: Uplifting lives through music

Albi X is shaking up the rap scene with his heavy Afro-trap and hip-hop sounds. The 23-year-old German rapper with Congolese roots was born with albinism and channels his negative experiences of discrimination into his music. Along the way he's become a role model for many.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Breaking Stereotypes

Albi X: "Don’t let anyone talk you down"

Raised in Germany with Congolese roots, rapper Albi X uses his voice to uplift those who still face prejudice. He joins us in the studio to talk about the challenges he faced growing up and why music has the power to overcome adversity.

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #100 | Breaking Stereotypes

Breaking stereotypes in Gambia's car industry

Serekunda is home to the only auto repair workshop owned and run by women in The Gambia. Fatoumatta Jammeh and Ida Faal have joined forces to defy stereotypes and gain a foothold in the auto industry. But convincing their loved ones wasn't easy.

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #100 | Breaking Stereotypes

Paralympian Victorine Guissou shows the best of Koudougou

Koudougou in central Burkina Faso has an edgy feel to it: from the diverse artists' workshops, to its festivals and athletes. Local and Paralympian Victorine Guissou shows us around.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 12.02.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 12.02.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 12.02.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 13.02.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 13.02.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 14.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 15.02.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 13.02.2022 – 09:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement