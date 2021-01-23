 How street art influenced Arab spring protests in Egypt | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 23.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

How street art influenced Arab spring protests in Egypt

In 2011, street artists used their creativity to voice dissent in Egypt as thousands of protesters clamored for a regime change in Cairo's Tahrir Square.

  • Young women take pictures of themselves standing in front of graffiti-filled walls.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    A time for hope

    It's the beginning of the revolution in 2011 and young Egyptians hold together in the face of former President Hosni Mubarak's oppressive regime.

  • A mural showing young men and a slogan in Arabic.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Early days

    A graffiti made in the early days of the protests has slogans which say, "Revolution is in our veins."

  • Painting of a boy holding a piece of bread

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Common woes

    Another mural by Ammar Abo Bakr, painted at Mohamed Mahmoud street, shows a tearful boy holding a piece of bread.

  • A graffiti on a wall in Cairo shows a young boy on the left, with his eyes closed, Next to him is a woman holding a rose in her hand, followed by the head of a man who appears to be screaming.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Victims of the revolution

    This mural depicts the brutal beating and murder of Egyptian blogger Khaled Said in 2010.

  • This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Dwindling hope

    This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi. The words in Arabic read, "No, the Brotherhood's Constitution, it's valid."

  • A street mural showing a wounded boy.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Speaking through art

    Street artists used images like these to communicate their dissatisfaction with the regime and to also create awareness about the plight of ordinary people

  • A view of the mural on Mohamed Mahmoud street in Cairo

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Symbol of protests

    Graffiti artists often painted on the walls in Mohamed Mahmoud street, the center of clashes between protesters and security forces in Cairo in 2011.

  • This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    The last pharoah wins

    It's 2014, and ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak has been released from prison. Will President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi lose his popularity? This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

  • A painting on the Berlin wall

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    'Revolution without hope nor despair'

    This mural by Ammar Abo Bakr was made in Berlin in 2015, following the death of Shaimaa al Sabbagh, an Egyptian poet and activist.

  • A wall painting shows the face of a cat with mice peeping from behind.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    No space for art

    This recent picture that was painted by Polish artist Lukasz Zasadni dorns the walls of a cemetery in Cairo. Street murals are not very common in Egypt anymore.

    Author: Manasi Gopalakrishnan


  • Young women take pictures of themselves standing in front of graffiti-filled walls.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    A time for hope

    It's the beginning of the revolution in 2011 and young Egyptians hold together in the face of former President Hosni Mubarak's oppressive regime.

  • A mural showing young men and a slogan in Arabic.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Early days

    A graffiti made in the early days of the protests has slogans which say, "Revolution is in our veins."

  • Painting of a boy holding a piece of bread

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Common woes

    Another mural by Ammar Abo Bakr, painted at Mohamed Mahmoud street, shows a tearful boy holding a piece of bread.

  • A graffiti on a wall in Cairo shows a young boy on the left, with his eyes closed, Next to him is a woman holding a rose in her hand, followed by the head of a man who appears to be screaming.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Victims of the revolution

    This mural depicts the brutal beating and murder of Egyptian blogger Khaled Said in 2010.

  • This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Dwindling hope

    This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi. The words in Arabic read, "No, the Brotherhood's Constitution, it's valid."

  • A street mural showing a wounded boy.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Speaking through art

    Street artists used images like these to communicate their dissatisfaction with the regime and to also create awareness about the plight of ordinary people

  • A view of the mural on Mohamed Mahmoud street in Cairo

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Symbol of protests

    Graffiti artists often painted on the walls in Mohamed Mahmoud street, the center of clashes between protesters and security forces in Cairo in 2011.

  • This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    The last pharoah wins

    It's 2014, and ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak has been released from prison. Will President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi lose his popularity? This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

  • A painting on the Berlin wall

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    'Revolution without hope nor despair'

    This mural by Ammar Abo Bakr was made in Berlin in 2015, following the death of Shaimaa al Sabbagh, an Egyptian poet and activist.

  • A wall painting shows the face of a cat with mice peeping from behind.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    No space for art

    This recent picture that was painted by Polish artist Lukasz Zasadni dorns the walls of a cemetery in Cairo. Street murals are not very common in Egypt anymore.

    Author: Manasi Gopalakrishnan


The Arab Spring began over ten years ago in Tunisia, when a young man set himself alight to protest rampant police corruption and unemployment. Soon, mass protests had spread across to neighboring Egypt, where thousands of people gathered in Cairo's Tahrir square, demanding that President Hosni Mubarak step down.

It was during this time that murals, paintings and graffiti emerged on the walls of Egypt's capital city, drawn by painters including Ammar Abo Bakr, Alaa Awad, Ganzeer and several other men and women, who became prominent for their artwork during the revolution. Many of these works have been documented in books like Revolution Graffiti – Street Art of the New Egypt by Swedish journalist Mia Gröndahl and Walls of Freedom:Street Art of the Egyptian Revolution by Basma Hamdy and Don "Stone" Karl.

The case for street art

Ganzeer, a prominent street artist who drew many murals in Cairo in 2011, told DW how street art began appearing on the city's walls. "With the outbreak of the revolution there was a gap between what was happening on the street and what was being expressed and reported in media, especially early on," he said. 

According to him, at the beginning of the protests, the media was responsible for creating a very strong divide, communicating the idea that the people in Tahrir were "just a few aimless thugs, who didn't know what they wanted and were part of a conspiracy theory."

He said he felt that a lot of people who weren't participating, especially in the first couple of days from January 25 onwards, had no idea that protests were going on. "It was with that that I sort of felt compelled to create street art," Ganzeer said. 

A tool for expression

Ganzeer actually began drawing his murals far away from Tahrir Square, where people were barely aware of what was happening. Initially, however, the response to street art was not very positive. Once protests intensified, shops and businesses closed down in Cairo, and many common people expressed their discontent by defacing murals. But things changed.

Watch video 05:56

The Arab Spring: What Went Wrong?

For Ganzeer, and perhaps other street artists, painting on walls became a tool to express discontent with the regime. "In general, what was interesting about Cairo was that the walls were becoming more and more alive and you started to see the conversation that was happening in society being almost reflected on the walls," Ganzeer said, adding that "it was a very exciting time, in the sense that if you landed in Cairo and knew nothing, by simply walking through the city, you could see everything on the walls."

Some particularly powerful images included Ganzeer's mural of a tank pointed at a boy riding a bicycle and carrying bread on his head (pictured above). 

Another famous mural by painter Omar Fathy at Tahrir Square depicted a face that was half-Mubarak and half-Tantawy, the head of Egypt's military forces in 2011. Many more murals were painted on the walls of Cairo's Mohamed Mahmoud street, which became symbolic for clashes between protesters and security forces.

A document of the times

According to Sarah Awad, co-author of Street Art of Resistance and assistant professor of communications and psychology at the University of Aalborg in Denmark, "Street art in January 2011 was one of the many ways through which the protestors communicated and represented the movement. Images of the 2011 street art had strong resonance with varied audience; from pedestrians in Egyptian streets to international viewers following the happenings in Egypt."

A man stands in front of a street mural in Cairo

Street artists have used murals to communicate their ideas

Street art served some very important functions, according to Awad. Protesters could express themselves and counter misrepresentation in local media, and shed light on the political dynamics of the time. The murals also exposed the transgressors and advocated rights for victims.

"Finally, these images today serve as a document for those times, from the voice of those who witnessed them, thus they form now part of the collective memory of the revolution that fights to persist in opposition to alternative official narratives," she added.

Street art in Egypt today

Egypt has undergone several changes since 2011, when Hosni Mubarak was ousted. Soon after, the Muslim Brotherhood was elected to power, with Mohammed Morsi as the country's president in 2012. However, demonstrations and unrest led to a coup led by military chief Abdel el-Sissi,who has been serving as the country's president since 2014.

Meanwhile, many street artists, like Ganzeer, do not live in Cairo anymore and have moved to other cities or abroad. Ganzeer agrees that the situation in Egypt is depressing and that things haven't turned out the way they were planned, but there are pros and cons.

"On one hand, Mubarak was, in fact, unseated after 30 years in power and that's a major victory. During the first years, there was unprecedented freedom, people were expressing themselves freely. You had a free press that was not dictated by the state."

Watch video 05:16

The Egyptian revolution 10 years later

The negative side was that after the initial phase, people were killed and put into prison, he said, referring to the unrests during President Morsi's rule and the brutal targeting of his followers by the military dictatorship in 2013.

Author Sarah Awad finds that street art has been on the wane in Egypt. Big murals that were symbolic of regaining public space, became rarer, as authorities gained control over the city , making it riskier to draw on the street. Political art is now limited to small, stencilled pieces that make it difficult to identify the artist.

Artists Awad has spoken to say they feel grief after the death and imprisonment of several people following the initial victory of the 2011 revolution "and their general response to whether they would continue doing street art was 'not for now'."

DW recommends

Street art in the Egyptian revolution

Egypt's street artists expressed their dissent on Cairo's walls, as thousands of protesters demanded more democratic rights.  

Advertisement

Film

Screebshot Delhi Crime, 2 women look out of a window

Netflix, Amazon woo viewers in India with offbeat television

Global streaming websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime are bankrolling new series, like Emmy-winner "Delhi Crime." They address social taboos rarely seen in mainstream entertainment in India.  

Culture

Musa Okwonga

Musa Okwonga: Soul-searching as a Black man in Berlin

Tired of being the "grateful" immigrant, Ugandan-British writer Musa Okwonga left the UK to come to Berlin and explores his experience in a novel.  

Digital Culture

Sailors in front of a ship

Why 200-year-old shanty songs embody the spirit of 2021

TikTok has turned "Wellerman," a 19th-century sea shanty, into a viral hit. The collective musical experience expresses the hopes and pain of our pandemic world.  

Arts

Several sculptures in a large hall, a pink human-like form lying on the ground at the front

Art to lighten COVID-19 vaccination

When the Bottrop coronavirus vaccination center opens, people will be in for what is a rare treat theses days: a sculpture exhibition in the middle of the vast hall.  

Digital Culture

Symbolbild Hacker schreibt auf Tastatur

Darknet: More than a cybercrime network

Drug dealers, contract killers, pedophiles: The darknet is too often associated with crime. But it's also an essential space for freedom of expression.  