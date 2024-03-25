How drones became critical for Ukraine in war with Russia

Ukraine has become increasingly reliant on drones in its defense against Russia. The miniature aircraft are effective at destroying Russian positions, but experts warn drones alone won't be enough to win the war.

Drones have played a crucial role in Ukraine's ongoing defense against Russia. They are more affordable than expensive artillery shells at a few hundred euros each.

They have become critical for Ukraine as they compensate for a shortage of weapons deliveries from the West. Kyiv's 2024 budget has set aside €1.1 billion for manufacturing drones.

But drones do have their drawbacks. Less than a third of them find their target and are quick to jam while in operation. Experts say Ukraine will still need to rely on conventional weapons for their defense to remain effective against Russia.