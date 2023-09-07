  1. Skip to content
How does climate change work?

September 7, 2023

What can we expect? And what can science do about it? We accompany research teams investigating glaciers, treetops and peatlands.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W4om
DW Projekt Zukunft Englisch (Tomorrow Today) Hintergrundbild und Sendungslogo Smart TV
Klimaarchiv, Projekt Zukunft
Image: BR

The climate change secrets hidden in ancient ice

Reading ice as if it were a book – that’s Margit Schwikowski's job. She's one of the few female scientists studying ancient glaciers and the traces human-made climate change leaves in the ice.

 

 

Flash-Galerie Kuckuck vom NABU zum Vogel des Jahres 2008 gekürt
Image: NABU/P. Zeininger

 

 

Species that are threatened by climate change

Climate change is already having dramatic consequences for animals and plants. Their habitats are changing rapidly. In Germany alone, a third of all species face extinction.

 

 

Baumkronen, Projekt Zukunft
Image: SWR

Life in the treetops – moss and lichens offer vital climate clues

Mosses and lichens provide vital clues about the health of the wider ecosystem. A research team from the University of Kaiserslautern are studying them in forest canopies.

 

Moor for future! - Klimarettung aus den Sümpfen
Image: ZDF

 

 

Healthy peatlands help mitigate climate change – and floods

The world's peatlands absorb more carbon dioxide than all its forests combined. As one project in southern Germany shows, protecting them and restoring drained areas could be a vital tool in tackling climate change.

Polarlicht, Projekt Zukunft
Image: DW

Just ask: Why are auroras only at the Earth's poles?

Auroras can have very different shapes and colors. They occur when solar particles interact with the Earth's magnetic field. This week’s viewer question comes from Rafael Nuñez in Finland.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 09.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 12.09.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 09.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

