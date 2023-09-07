How does climate change work?

What can we expect? And what can science do about it? We accompany research teams investigating glaciers, treetops and peatlands.

The climate change secrets hidden in ancient ice

Reading ice as if it were a book – that’s Margit Schwikowski's job. She's one of the few female scientists studying ancient glaciers and the traces human-made climate change leaves in the ice.

Species that are threatened by climate change

Climate change is already having dramatic consequences for animals and plants. Their habitats are changing rapidly. In Germany alone, a third of all species face extinction.

Life in the treetops – moss and lichens offer vital climate clues

Mosses and lichens provide vital clues about the health of the wider ecosystem. A research team from the University of Kaiserslautern are studying them in forest canopies.

Healthy peatlands help mitigate climate change – and floods

The world's peatlands absorb more carbon dioxide than all its forests combined. As one project in southern Germany shows, protecting them and restoring drained areas could be a vital tool in tackling climate change.

Just ask: Why are auroras only at the Earth's poles?

Auroras can have very different shapes and colors. They occur when solar particles interact with the Earth's magnetic field. This week’s viewer question comes from Rafael Nuñez in Finland.

