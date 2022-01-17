 How does an underwater volcano form? | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 17.01.2022

Science

How does an underwater volcano form?

Most volcanic activity happens beneath the ocean — but we often don't know about it. DW looks at how underwater volcanoes form and what happens when they erupt.

Volcanic ash rises into the sky after an underwater volcano off the Pacific island of Tonga erupted

The extent of the damage from the eruption of the underwater volcano is still unknown

It's usually the volcanoes we can see that get our attention. But a violent underwater volcanic eruption on the Pacific island of Tonga in mid-January has people looking at the volcanoes beneath the ocean.

"Two thirds of all volcanic activity happens in the deep sea," says Christoph Helo, a volcanologist at the University of Mainz in Germany.

The underwater eruption in Tonga caused a tsunami that flooded parts of the country's capital. But generally, these underwater explosions come and go without much fanfare.

"Most volcanoes on our planet are indeed underwater volcanoes — this is nothing peculiar. They just erupt very quietly (not explosively) so nobody takes notice," Helo told DW.

The exact number of active underwater or submarine volcanoes is not known, but estimates range from hundreds to thousands, said Tamsin Mather, a volcanologist and professor of earth sciences at the University of Oxford.

  • An eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai off Tonga, January 14, 2022

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Volcano erupts off of Tonga

    A volcano near the island nation of Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending tsunami waves across the Pacific. The massive eruption has severely hampered international communication with the island.

  • A satellite image of smoke and ash from the eruption in Tonga

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Eruption sends ash and smoke into the air

    An image taken by a Japanese weather satellite shows billowing smoke and ash from the eruption. The eruption was so large, satellites were also able to capture the resulting atmospheric shockwave.

  • A Royal Australian Air Force aircraft takes off from an airbase in Amberly, Australia

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Australia and New Zealand send reconnaissance flights

    Australia and New Zealand's defense forces sent reconnaissance flights on Monday to assess damage in Tonga. Initial reports suggested no mass casualties from the eruption, but the damage is expected to be extensive.

  • The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Volcanic island Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai

    This satellite image of the island was taken moments before the eruption on Saturday. A previous eruption at the same site had created an island at Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai.

  • An aerial view of rafts of farmed oysters in Japan carried out to sea due to a tsunami

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Tsunami waves reach Japan

    Tsunami waves caused by the eruption spread across the Pacific Ocean and hit Japan's coastline. Rafts of farmed oysters in Japan's eastern Mie Prefecture were carried out to sea by the waves.

  • A couple look at a damaged boat at a marina in New Zealand

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Boats damaged in New Zealand

    The impact was felt in New Zealand as well. Waves that swept into marinas severely damaged boats, while others in New Zealand said they could hear the eruption.

  • A man takes a picture of the big waves in the breakwater in Venice beach while he walks with his dog

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Impacts across Pacific

    The eruption caused large waves and dangerous conditions from the coast off the US state of California, all the way to Chile. The sound of the eruption could be heard as far away as Alaska.

  • Smoke and ash erupting out of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in 2015

    Tonga volcano eruption sends tsunami waves across Pacific

    Previous eruption in 2015

    An eruption in 2015, pictured above, caused the formation of a volcanic cone between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai. The eruption released dense, particle-rich jets.

    Author: Saim Dušan Inayatullah


How do underwater volcanoes form?

"There is no specific difference in the formation of submarine (underwater) and subaerial (on land) volcanoes," Helo told DW.

Volcanoes form when molten rock is produced in the second layer of the Earth's interior — the mostly solid upper mantle — and makes its way through the crust.

"Most submarine volcanism is associated with the continuously active volcanism along mid-ocean ridges, where two tectonic plates are pulling apart," said Mather.

The collision of two plates can also cause a volcano. If both tectonic plates are beneath the ocean, then the volcano will develop underwater, said Helo. Over time, they may grow to form volcanic islands, he added. Volcanic activity within a single tectonic plate can also result in the formation of a volcano. This can happen when there is a hotspot underneath an oceanic plate, creating a chain of volcanic islands like Hawaii.

What happens when an underwater volcano erupts?

The impact of an underwater volcano eruption depends on its proximity to the  water's surface.

"If the eruption happens at very great depths underwater, then the weight of the overlying water acts as a pressure cap," said David Pyle, a volcanologist and professor of earth science at the University of Oxford.

If a piece of molten rock enters the sea two kilometers below the surface, it will come into contact with cold seawater and cool very quickly. The water will get very hot, but it won't turn into steam.

But if the water is shallow enough, the magma starts to heat the water, which is then converted into steam. This creates a big change in volume.

"Steam explosions are really destructive because a small volume of water turns into a huge volume of steam," Pyle told DW.

Aside from the risk of tsunamis, the mass of ash ejected into the air when an underwater volcano erupts in shallow water can have a serious impact on people's health.

The falling ash and emitted gases not only pollute the air but can affect access to electricity and water supplies, said Pyle.

Watch video 03:25

'A very rare event': Robert Weiss, Professor of Natural Hazards, speaks to DW

Lack of access, lack of data

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the fact they are underwater makes submarine volcanoes difficult to study.

"Only a few active sites have been studied in detail due to their inherent inaccessibility," Mather told DW.

Scientists working on land can learn about the history of a volcano by visiting the volcano site and gathering data. This can be done using cliff sequences or digging holes and collecting materials.

For underwater volcanoes, scientists usually have to rely on marine surveys and mapping technology like sonar.

"It's like a really complicated layer cake," says Pyle, "somebody is going to cook this pretty complicated cake and then bash it around and cut a hole in it, and if it's above water, you can just go and have a look at it, and if they've dropped it in the bath then you're really stuck."

Edited by: Clare Roth