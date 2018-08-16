 How do You Stay Cool in the Summer Heat? | Euromaxx | DW | 17.08.2018

Euromaxx

How do You Stay Cool in the Summer Heat?

Throughout Europe, the summer of 2018 has been particularly hot and dry. How do you keep cool when the temperatures outside are scorching? Share your favorite tips, tricks or family secrets for battling the heat. 

This year’s summer has brought endless sunshine and soaring temperatures to all of Europe. Now, Euromaxx wants to know what you do to stay cool. Where’s your favorite shady spot? What’s a tried-and-proven snack or drink? What‘s the best activity or remedy for cooling off? Let us know (please, before we melt)!

It’s easy to contribute: Just send us a picture showing how you like to cool off most. We’ll be giving away an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch as a thank-you prize to one of the lucky participants. 

Entry deadline is August 24th, 2018, at 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

