 How do you decorate your walls at home? | Lifestyle | DW | 06.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

How do you decorate your walls at home?

You see them everywhere in Portugal’s capital Lisbon: Azulejos, artistic tiles. As a decoration, they enhance the exterior and interior walls of churches, monasteries and palaces. What do you decorate your walls with?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Wandschmuck

Walls can be more than just the borders of a room. Wall decorations provide near limitless possibilities to decorate your home: Wallpaper, colors, fabrics - you can combine anything. In Portugal people love the azulejos. These handmade ceramic tiles are everywhere: on the walls of houses, in green courtyards, churches, staircases, in stores, cafés and restaurants. Sometimes the patterns are bright yellow or sky-blue, and at other times they come in all colors. 

We would like to know about you: How do you decorate your walls? We are curious about your answers. We will give away an exclusive DW-designed backpack with goodies inside to one of the participants. 

My favorite wall decorations are:

These are the options:

Photos
Paintings
Tiles
Wallpaper
Mirrors
Or something else?
 

The deadline for entries is November 13, 2020, 12 noon UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement
Tilda Swinton Berlinale 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Acting icon Tilda Swinton at 60

Oscar winner, free spirit, all round acting talent: Tilda Swinton shines in blockbusters just as well as she does in arthouse films. Now she's celebrating her 60th birthday.   

Robert Musil (picture-alliance/dpa)

A giant of modernist literature: Robert Musil, born 140 years ago

Robert Musil almost chose an officer's career. But he turned to literature instead, and wrote a key 20th century modernist novel, "The Man without Qualities."  

USA | Dirigent Garrett Keast (ZUMA PressImago Images)

Conductor Garrett Keast: 'It's a rather ugly moment for America'

Despite growing xenophobic attitudes, the Berlin-based, US-born conductor remains optimistic about the future, and finds hope in the openness of new music.  

Germany Berlin | Airport Tegel seen behind the tyre of a plane on the runwayl | Airbus A340 (Soeren Stache/dpa/picture alliance )

Goodbye Tegel Airport!

Boarding completed, crew prepare for take-off... These commands will no longer be heard at Berlin Tegel Airport after November 8, when it will be shut down. An era comes to an end.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  