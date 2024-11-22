How do we know other planetary systems are out there?

ScienceGlobal issuesHow do we know other planetary systems are out there?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issuesCornelia Borrmann11/22/2024November 22, 2024Our solar system is just one of many in the universe. Over 4000 other exoplanetary systems have already been discovered in our galaxy alone. How do we detect them? This viewer question was sent in by Wayne K. in the US.https://p.dw.com/p/4n2czAdvertisement