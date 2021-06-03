How do the coronavirus vaccines differ?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Which COVID-19 vaccines work longest? And what are their advantages and drawbacks?
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has expressed cautious optimism despite concerns that the daily caseload will soon reach 400,000. Meanwhile, Pope Francis rails against COVID misinformation. Follow DW for more.
The European Medicines Agency has approved the Novavax coronavirus vaccine. The protein-based vaccine may be a real alternative, both for bringing forward the global vaccination campaign, and for vaccination skeptics.
The European Union’s drugs regulator has cleared the way for the protein-based vaccine, which would be the fifth shot authorized for the bloc.
Israeli researchers found that a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine provided "only partial defense" against omicron. Meanwhile, Moderna plans to have a vaccine ready for the variant this spring. Follow DW for more.
