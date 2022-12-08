  1. Skip to content
How do symptoms from Omicron subvariant infections compare?

Derrick Wiliams
49 minutes ago

The spread of the Omicron variant worried experts, because it soon became clear that it was highly infectious. But its symptoms proved less severe than Delta symptoms. Why is that? DW Science reporter Derrick Williams explains.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KftO
