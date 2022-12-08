How do symptoms from Omicron subvariant infections compare?

ScienceGlobal issuesHow do symptoms from Omicron subvariant infections compare?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issuesDerrick Wiliams49 minutes ago49 minutes agoThe spread of the Omicron variant worried experts, because it soon became clear that it was highly infectious. But its symptoms proved less severe than Delta symptoms. Why is that? DW Science reporter Derrick Williams explains.https://p.dw.com/p/4KftOAdvertisement