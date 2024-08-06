How Nigerians feel about 'new' national anthem

PoliticsNigeriaHow Nigerians feel about 'new' national anthemTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsNigeriaFlourish Chukwurah06/08/2024June 8, 2024To mark his first year in office, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the reinstatement of a former national anthem. But Nigerians frustrated with the country's pressing economic and security challenges are questioning the move.https://p.dw.com/p/4gkxDAdvertisement