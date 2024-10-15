How do Indians view diplomatic tensions with Canada?

Ties between India and Canada have hit a new low with both countries expelling each other’s top diplomats. Indian foreign policy experts say relations will only get worse before they improve.

Relations between India and Canada have deteriorated to a point where both countries expelled each other's top diplomats on Monday over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh Canadian in British Columbia.

The developments mark a near breakdown in relations, foreign policy experts and former diplomats in India told DW.

C Raja Mohan, a visiting professor at Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies, said the bilateral ties "will only become worse before it gets any better" and that "it will take a long time before relations get back on track."

The dispute revolves around Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a long-time campaigner for the creation of a separate homeland for Sikhs, known as Khalistan, carved out of India.

The Sikhs are a religious minority that makes up around 2% of India's population and the Indian state of Punjab is their spiritual heartland.

What did Canada say?

New Delhi viewed Nijjar as a terrorist and accused him of sponsoring attacks and killings back in India.

In June 2023, he was shot dead by two masked assailants as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

Canadian authorities, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have since accused agents linked to the Indian government of carrying out the assassination. New Delhi has called the allegations "absurd” and "preposterous."

Canada expelled an Indian diplomat over the dispute last year, and in response India expelled a Canadian diplomat and froze consular services for Canadians for nearly two months.

Tensions erupted again in May, when Canadian police said they had arrested three Indian citizens accused of involvement in Nijjar's killing and were "investigating if there are any ties to the government of India."

On Monday, Canada said India's top diplomat in the country is a "person of interest” in the case.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly tied five other expelled Indian officials to Nijjar's killing and said Canada had gathered "ample, clear and concrete evidence which identified six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, meanwhile, said they had found evidence of the involvement of Indian agents "in serious criminal activity in Canada," including links "to homicides and violent acts" and interference in Canada's democratic processes, among other things.

Indian diaspora 'the biggest sufferers'

India slammed Canada's accusations, saying that Ottawa "has not shared a shred of evidence” with the Indian government, "despite many requests" from New Delhi.

India's Foreign Ministry called the allegations part of "a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains." New Delhi also expelled Canada's acting high commissioner and five other diplomats.

Anil Wadhwa, a former diplomat, blamed Canada and Trudeau for the current crisis.

"I do not think trade will be affected much. However, visa services will be hit and students will also feel the pinch. The hope is for sanity to prevail," he underlined.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said agents linked to the Indian government carried out an assasination on Canadian soil

Amitabh Mattoo, a professor of international relations at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, echoed this view.

He said that "the biggest sufferers" will be the nearly 2-million-strong Indian diaspora in Canada, which makes up around 5% of the North American country's total population.

Mattoo called on the Indian and Canadian governments to "have a serious open dialogue” on the issue.

Despite the political tensions, Raja Mohan said, trade and investment ties between the two sides have so far not been impacted.

He called on both sides to "manage their actions” in such a way that there will not be "a full-blown economic fallout.”

A source of tension

The row has once again put the spotlight on the Sikh separatist movement, which once threatened to tear India apart and led to the killing of tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and 1990s.

New Delhi then cracked down on separatist groups to put an end to the violent conflict.

Some in India fear a revival of militant Sikh separatism.

Canada is home to the world's largest Sikh diaspora, comprising of about 800,000 people, which is roughly 2% of its population.

New Delhi has often complained to the Canadian government about the activities of Sikh hardliners in the diaspora. It claims they are trying to revive the insurgency in Punjab.

The issue has long been a source of tension in India-Canada ties.

Last November, US prosecutors also claimed an Indian official was behind a plot to assassinate a Sikh activist in New York.

New Delhi's response to that case, however, has been notably more measured than its reaction to accusations from Canada.

For domestic political reasons?

Former Indian diplomats who spoke to DW said that Trudeau's government was making allegations against India because of domestic political reasons.

Ajay Bisaria, a former high commissioner to Canada, said that the latest action by Ottawa was a "needless escalation by Trudeau's government of an already vexed diplomatic situation."

"Elections in Canada are due in September 2025, and the Liberals, with or without Trudeau, are expected to lose. This problem is likely to linger on until then, with political relations in freeze and low-level diplomatic representation," he argued.

"The hope is that the crisis does not escalate further, leading to bleak scenarios, like severing of diplomatic relations. On India's part, it has been treating this as a Trudeau problem rather than a Canada problem," Bisaria added.

Meera Shankar, a former Indian ambassador to the US, shared a similar view.

"It is unfortunate that domestic politics in Canada are adversely affecting their potential geopolitical convergence with India," she said.

"India believes that Canada has been less than responsive on its concerns regarding extremist activity targeting India from their soil," she added.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru