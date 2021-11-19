 How do I use the offline mode of the DW app? | Questions and answers for the DW app and mobile content | DW | 19.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Mobile

How do I use the offline mode of the DW app?

With the offline mode you can use the DW app even without an Internet connection.

When activating the offline mode via the app menu, you should be connected to Wi-Fi, as larger amounts of data are downloaded.

Confirm the loading of the data with “Load content” in the pop-up.
The content you selected via the previous app menu, is downloaded along with the “My DW” section (your bookmarks). The saved data will be available offline after completion. 
To reduce data consumption, you can also switch on the text-only mode before activating the offline mode.
Please note that video content will not be downloaded.
You can delete downloaded content via the offline mode menu in order to free up data storage on your device.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

default

Online

Information about DW's online services and help with issues related to our website.  

default

Radio

Need help with radio reception? You are in the right place.  

default

TV

Are you looking for more information about DW's television programming? Click here!  

default

Who we are

Do you want to find out more about who we are? Are you looking for press releases or do you want to work for Deutsche Welle?  