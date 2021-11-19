How do I use the offline mode of the DW app?

When activating the offline mode via the app menu, you should be connected to Wi-Fi, as larger amounts of data are downloaded.

Confirm the loading of the data with “Load content” in the pop-up.

The content you selected via the previous app menu, is downloaded along with the “My DW” section (your bookmarks). The saved data will be available offline after completion.

To reduce data consumption, you can also switch on the text-only mode before activating the offline mode.

Please note that video content will not be downloaded.

You can delete downloaded content via the offline mode menu in order to free up data storage on your device.



If you have further questions, please contact us:

info@dw.com