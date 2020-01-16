 How divestment stacks up against fossil fuels | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 17.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

How divestment stacks up against fossil fuels

Coal and other fossil fuels remain lucrative despite the fact that investing in them is becoming increasingly risky. That's one reason some banks and global funds are backing renewables. Is this the start of a rethink?

Symbolbild Dollar Yuan Währung Wechselkurs (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/X. Zhengyi)

The planned coal-fired power station near the coastal town of Lamu was conceived to help expand the power grid in Kenya's underserved north. But half a year ago, the project was put on hold. A Kenyan court ordered that the risk of environmental damage to the coastal region be reassessed.

Activists had long been protesting against the Lamu coal plant. But they weren't the only ones — several investors and banks had also rejected the project.

"The financiers are aware of the poor financial return of these projects, especially in comparison to renewable energy projects," Omar Elmawi of the DeCOALonize campaign said in a statement.

Read moreJust how important are sustainable investments? 

Boats and buildings at Lamu's habor

Environmentalists say the coal plant would have threatened mangrove forests and water quality in Lamu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Protesters hold signs criticizing the Lamu coal project

People in Lamu have been protesting against the planned power plant for years, fearing the development could destroy the local ecosystem

According to Kingsmill Bond, a financial expert with the think tank Carbon Tracker, this is part of a growing global trend. "Investors therefore are shifting money out of these sectors because they're worried that they will be left with stranded assets in the fossil fuel era," Bond told DW.

Risky investments?

From a global perspective, the greatest financial risk is primarily the "structurally declining demand" for fossil fuels, Bond said. Annual investments in fossil fuels and the share of fossil energies in the global electricity mix have been declining since 2010.

In 2018, $279 billion (€250 billion) was invested in renewable energies — three times as much as in oil, gas and coal combined, according to a report by the research institute Bloomberg and the United Nations Development Program (FS-UNEP Collaborating Center).

At the same time, returns on fossil fuel yields are shrinking, while renewables are becoming increasingly profitable. Solar energy prices have fallen by 80% since 2009, while those for wind energy have dropped by 30-40%, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Infographic comparing investment in renewables and fossil fuels

The financial world is slowly waking up

Anyone wanting to build a coal-fired power plant like the one planned at Lamu needs partners, shareholders, and of course money. In a bid to slow down climate change and prevent such projects from getting off the ground, the divestment movement has been calling on investors and institutions since 2012 to stop putting their money into fossil fuels.

By 2015, divestment had become an issue on the financial world's agenda. In a landmark speech, Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, outlined the financial risks associated with climate change and called for a rethink in the financial sector. This now seems to be taking place — at least in part.

Mark Carney

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called attention to the climate change risks facing the banking world in 2015

According to the divestment movement, more than 1,100 institutions, banks and investors around the world have already committed to invest only partially in fossil fuels, or not at all. Together, this group controls an estimated $12 trillion. In 2014, that amount was just $52 billion.

Nevertheless, in the report Banking on Climate Change, several NGOs state that 33 global banks have provided the fossil fuel industry with $1.9 trillion since the Paris Climate Agreement was adopted in 2015, with financing increasing each year.

Is coal running out of steam?

But there's still movement on the market. Perhaps the most prominent example of the shift away from fossil fuels in the financial sector is the Norwegian pension fund. A large part of the state's revenue from oil production flows into the fund, which, with around €1 trillion, is the richest sovereign wealth fund in the world.

As early as 2015, the country decided it would no longer invest in companies that earned more than 30% of their profits from coal. In 2019, the government pledged to withdraw an additional €11 billion from oil and coal companies, while investing billions in renewables.

New York City's pension fund, which manages around €200 billion, also plans to move away from investing in fossil fuels in the next few years. 

Brett Fleishmann, a financial expert actively involved in the divestment movement, says the entire fossil fuel industry has reached a tipping point. He believes it will become increasingly difficult for companies to access cheap credit in the future.

Infographic showing energy consumption since 1965

Saudi oil giant Aramco's decision to go public in early December fits with this prognosis.

"Aramco thought that it would be a very popular in the West but it wasn't ... because investors simply don't really want to allocate more capital to this space," Carbon Tracker's Kingsmill Bond told DW.

Aramco has a market value of around $2 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world, well ahead of Apple and Google. But when it went public last year, the firm sold fewer shares than planned. Investors — especially those from abroad — held back. Putting money into an oil giant like Aramco would have "a significant impact on the development of CO2 emissions in companies' portfolio," said Tim Love of Swiss investment consultancy GAM.

Read moreClimate finance: Footing the bill for a global crisis

As governments around the world consider introducing direct or indirect taxes on carbon — such as through shares in a company like Aramco — many companies are concerned it no longer makes sense to invest in products with a large carbon footprint.

Stock exchange traders on the Saudi stock exchange

Just two days after its stock exchange debut, Aramco's total value rose to over $2 trillion dollars, making the oil giant the most valuable company in the world

According to the Sandbag think tank, that's exactly what happened to many coal-fired power plants in Europe, at least in the first half of 2019. It says profits in the industry have collapsed due to carbon taxes, along with other factors. In Germany and the UK, some power plants even reported losses.

Sweden is the frontrunner when it comes to pricing this climate-damaging gas, with a tax of €114 per ton of carbon.

Christine Lagarde

New ECB chief Christine Lagarde wants more focus on climate change

Central bank wants to change course

The Network for Greening the Financial System, founded in 2017, shows to what extent the divestment movement's pleas have penetrated the control centers of the financial system. The global group of central banks and banking regulators aims to tackle the risks of climate change through monetary policy.

The United States, which pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement, is not a part of the network, but the European Central Bank (ECB) is a member. Environmental protection hasn't been part of its responsibilities thus far, but that could soon change.

"In our strategic review, we will take up climate change, we will take up the fight … and see where and how we can participate in that particular endeavor," the new ECB president, Christine Lagarde, said at a press conference in December.

Kingsmill Bond has this advice for investors: "You need to take a very hard look at the stocks you've invested in in the fossil fuel sector ... because quite a few of [the companies] will be overwhelmed by the speed of the change."

Construction on the coal-fired power plant near Lamu in northern Kenya should have started back in 2015, with electricity to begin flowing by 2020 at the latest. If and when construction will go ahead at all is still uncertain. At least for the time being, there won't be any bulldozers/excavators rolling onto the site.

Watch video 01:26

Do you know what your bank is investing your money in?

DW recommends

Just how important are sustainable investments?

Institutional investors are warming to the concept of green finance, which is making investment decisions with ethical and sustainability criteria in mind. But it's still far from being mainstream. (06.11.2018)  

Saudi Aramco announces world's biggest ever IPO

The Saudi state oil company has set a share price for its much-anticipated initial public offering. Despite Aramco's massive profitability, the investment won't be free of risk. (05.12.2019)  

Climate finance: Footing the bill for a global crisis

Climate finance is among the most contentious issues at COP23. Richer countries have agreed to help the poor survive global warming and develop greener economies. But how does that work — and are they paying up? (15.11.2017)  

Climate change: Myopic stock markets deter green investments

Companies remain torn between making socially responsible investments and meeting the short-term expectations of the stock market. But it's not all gloom and doom for green investors, especially in Europe. (19.06.2019)  

Adani's coal mine plans, and why coal is still so lucrative

Siemens' support for Adani's coal mine in Australia has outraged environmentalists, but it's not a unique case. Hundreds of companies and countries around the world are planning to expand their coal activities. But why? (16.01.2020)  

WWW links

Network for Greening the Financial System

Sandbag think tank

Banking on Climate Change

Audios and videos on the topic

Do you know what your bank is investing your money in?  

Related content

Symbolbild Klimawandel Kohlekraftwerk Schwarze Pumpe

Bye bye lignite: Understanding Germany's coal phaseout 16.01.2020

Germany is hoping to phase out its coal-fired power plants by 2038 as part of its transition to a carbon-free economy. Here are the most important facts you need to know about Germany's exit from brown coal.

München Fridays for Future Protest gegen Siemens-Adani Projekt

Opinion: Siemens chooses profits over environment 14.01.2020

Australia is burning, but Siemens has decided not to renounce plans to help build a controversial mine in the country. Climate activists are up in arms. Rightly so, says Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann.

Belgien Klimaprotest 'United for Climate' in Brüssel

COP25: Who are the biggest climate winners and losers? 10.12.2019

Climate change is a race against time. The Climate Change Performance Index published today shows which industrial countries are in the lead, and which are the biggest losers.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

DW's Eco Africa - Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa: The impact of droughts in southern Africa and reviving an island off the Tanzanian coast.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

This week Eco India takes a look at marine biodiversity and pollution in our oceans.  

Global Ideas

Two people with traditional face paint, headdresses, and jewellery

Indigenous communities resist Bolsonaro

As violence escalates, indigenous Amazonians vow to protect their land and way of life.  