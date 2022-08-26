How did we start walking upright?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
There are very few two-legged mammals apart from humans. So what triggered this evolutionary development in us humans?
Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey was the middle son of world-renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey. He helped uncover evidence to prove humankind evolved in Africa.
Many people who contracted the coronavirus disease struggle with long-term health issues. Maria Alzenir, a Sao Paulo local, got infected in July but is still dealing with a chronic shortness of breath and muscle pains.
Archaeologists have confirmed that a depiction of a wild pig found in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi is over 45,500 years old.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version