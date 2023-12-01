  1. Skip to content
How Deepfakes Pose a Threat to Elections

December 1, 2023

Deepfakes are deliberately used before elections to manipulate voters. This happens particularly often on social media, where a lot of content is not journalistically checked. What can be done about it?

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZdCj
Trump-Anklage in den USA erwartet - KI-Fake
Image: J. David Ake/AP Photo/picture alliance/dpa
Keir Starmer | Audio-Fake | Sendung SHIFT
Image: Twitter

Deepfakes: Manipulating Elections with AI

Political deepfakes are becoming a growing problem. Photos, audio recordings and videos that have been manipulated or even created with AI are being used worldwide to slander political opponents – and the fakes are getting harder to spot.

 

 

 

Frauenhofer-Gesellschaft | Sendung SHIFT
Image: DW

Hunting for Deepfakes

Deepfakes are becoming better and easier to make thanks to better tools and more computing power. But deepfake hunters are also upgrading. A race for the truth has begun.

 

 

 

Künstliche Frauenfigur, Symbolfoto künstliche Intelligenz
Image: picture alliance / CHROMORANGE

Why Chatbots Sometimes Lie

ChatGPT, Bard or Grok: AI-controlled chatbots can distort facts, because they are trained to always use the word that is statistically most likely to follow in a sentence. However, they do not yet understand context.

 

 

 

Kommunikationsplattform X I Elon Musk
Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/IMAGO

Fewer Fact Checks, More Disinformation

Since Elon Musk fired the team responsible for election integrity at X, fake news has increased significantly on the platform. This will probably also have an impact on future elections.

 

 

 

Fumbua | Sendung SHIFT
Image: DW

Taking Action Against Misinformation

Videos with hate speech and fake news have achieved millions of views in Kenya. The fact-checkers from Fumbua, a local initiative, and a well-known TikTok influencer are working together to combat this.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 02.12.2023 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 02.12.2023 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 02.12.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 02.12.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 02.12.2023 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 02.12.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 03.12.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 03.12.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 03.12.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 03.12.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 04.12.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 04.12.2023 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 05.12.2023 – 12:45 UTC
TUE 05.12.2023 – 21:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 03.12.2023 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 03.12.2023 – 09:15 UTC
MON 04.12.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 04.12.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 