How Deepfakes Pose a Threat to Elections

Deepfakes are deliberately used before elections to manipulate voters. This happens particularly often on social media, where a lot of content is not journalistically checked. What can be done about it?

Deepfakes: Manipulating Elections with AI

Political deepfakes are becoming a growing problem. Photos, audio recordings and videos that have been manipulated or even created with AI are being used worldwide to slander political opponents – and the fakes are getting harder to spot.

Hunting for Deepfakes

Deepfakes are becoming better and easier to make thanks to better tools and more computing power. But deepfake hunters are also upgrading. A race for the truth has begun.

Why Chatbots Sometimes Lie

ChatGPT, Bard or Grok: AI-controlled chatbots can distort facts, because they are trained to always use the word that is statistically most likely to follow in a sentence. However, they do not yet understand context.

Fewer Fact Checks, More Disinformation

Since Elon Musk fired the team responsible for election integrity at X, fake news has increased significantly on the platform. This will probably also have an impact on future elections.

Taking Action Against Misinformation

Videos with hate speech and fake news have achieved millions of views in Kenya. The fact-checkers from Fumbua, a local initiative, and a well-known TikTok influencer are working together to combat this.

