How Deepfakes Pose a Threat to Elections
Deepfakes: Manipulating Elections with AI
Political deepfakes are becoming a growing problem. Photos, audio recordings and videos that have been manipulated or even created with AI are being used worldwide to slander political opponents – and the fakes are getting harder to spot.
Hunting for Deepfakes
Deepfakes are becoming better and easier to make thanks to better tools and more computing power. But deepfake hunters are also upgrading. A race for the truth has begun.
Why Chatbots Sometimes Lie
ChatGPT, Bard or Grok: AI-controlled chatbots can distort facts, because they are trained to always use the word that is statistically most likely to follow in a sentence. However, they do not yet understand context.
Fewer Fact Checks, More Disinformation
Since Elon Musk fired the team responsible for election integrity at X, fake news has increased significantly on the platform. This will probably also have an impact on future elections.
Taking Action Against Misinformation
Videos with hate speech and fake news have achieved millions of views in Kenya. The fact-checkers from Fumbua, a local initiative, and a well-known TikTok influencer are working together to combat this.
