How Daniel Craig changed James Bond

In an interview with Time Out magazine London in 2015, Daniel Craig said that he would rather slit his wrists than play James Bond again.

A few negotiations and a handsome paycheck later, the actor changed his mind and accepted to portray Agent 007 for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die.

Craig first played Bond in Casino Royale in 2006. His portrayal of the secret agent invented by author Ian Fleming caused astonishment. Bond was nursing a broken heart, and his past was suddenly an issue in the film.

This blond and chest-hair-free Bond didn't quite fit the image many associated with the character's previous avatars famously played by actors Sean Connery and Roger Moore. Even the role of Bond's superior, M, was given for the first time to a woman — Judy Dench.

This repackaging proved successful.

Two years later, Craig returned to the screen for Quantum of Solace. The film featured far fewer special effects than its predecessor, and also does without the usual bells and whistles typically provided by weapons expert Q in the movies.

The storyline is elegant, and Craig portrays a rather mirthless Bond struggling with his personal demons as well as real-life villains.

Reflecting the sign of the times

Skyfall (2012), directed by Sergio Mendes, also saw the return of the agent's Aston Martin DB5 car that previously featured in Goldfinger (1964) and Fireball (1965), equipped with the necessary extras by a nerdier Q, played by actor Ben Whishaw, best known from his lead role in Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006). And Miss Moneypenny is also back, played by Black British actress, Naomie Harris.

In 'No Time to Die' James Bond drives an Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante — a throwback to 'The Living Daylights' from 1987

In Spectre (2015), Bond's personal story reaches its conclusion. In the films featuring Craig, the secret agent's past — the loss of his parents, growing up with a foster father — became an important storyline for the first time in the history of the series. His Bond is human: He loves, suffers and, in contrast to earlier versions, is not invulnerable. Thus, he better fits the image of today's male.

Craig's Bond also has a different relationship with women. He still has various dalliances, but the ladies are no longer unquestioningly submissive to him. This starts with his female superior and ends with the women he falls in love with — and who ultimately break his heart.

A doomed love: Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) breaks 007's heart in 'Casino Royale'

The chauvinism, as once embodied by Sean Connery, would also be unthinkable in today's world, remarked Cary Fukunaga, the director of the current Bond in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where basically Sean Connery's character rapes a woman? She says, 'No, no, no,' and he says, 'Yes, yes, yes.' That wouldn't work today."

Thus, the 25th Bond film received the female touch in the form of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of the film's screenwriters. The film will premiere in London on Tuesday, after being postponed three times due to the COVID pandemic.

Taking time to celebrate Craig

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Craig finale, because despite the long wait, no significant details have been leaked. Producer Barbara Broccoli said that they are not currently looking for a successor. "We want to take the time to celebrate Daniel Craig," Broccoli told the film magazine HeyUGuys.

In the run-up to the film, rumors have swirled about possible new Bonds with Idris Elba and Tom Hardy being suggested as possible successors. A rumor of casting a woman as 007 also made its rounds.

Craig himself sees little point in this. "There should simply be better roles for women and PoC actors." If there were equally prestigious roles like that of James Bond for women, the question would be superfluous, he added.

In the end, whoever succeeds the Brit, it's certain that the most human of all the Bonds to date will leave big shoes to fill.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Ocho Rios, Jamaica — 'Dr. No' Jamaica is a good starting point for a Bond trip around the world. Author Ian Fleming wrote many of his novels about the British secret agent while in Jamaica. Ocho Rios also served as the backdrop for the spectacular appearance of Swiss actress Ursula Andress as 007's love interest in the first Bond film, "Dr. No" in 1962.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Andermatt, Switzerland — 'Goldfinger' In the third film of the series, James Bond pursues his adversary on a high alpine pass road near Andermatt. It provided the perfect opportunity for Sean Connery to drive his Aston Martin, which has become the most famous Bond car of all. His nemesis, Goldfinger, played by German actor Gert Fröbe, is driven through the mountains in a Rolls-Royce.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Schilthorn, Piz Gloria, Switzerland — 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' What could be a more stunning location than a futuristic restaurant overlooking the Alps? At the time of filming the sixth Bond film in 1969, starring George Lazenby as 007, the revolving eatery on the 2,970-meter-high (9,744 feet) Schilthorn mountain had just been completed. In the film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" it serves as a hideout for Bond villain Blofeld.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Khao Phing Kan, Thailand — 'The Man with the Golden Gun' In the south of Thailand in the Andaman Sea lies Ko Tapu, a 20-meter-high (65-foot) rock formation. Today, the limestone column is often referred to as James Bond Island thanks to Bond actor Roger Moore, who made it famous in the 1974 film "The Man with the Golden Gun." Incidentally, Christopher Lee, who played Bond's antagonist Scaramanga, was actually related to James Bond author Ian Fleming.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Eiffel Tower, Paris, France — 'A View to a Kill' The Eiffel Tower is one of the main landmarks featuring in the seventh and last film starring Roger Moore as James Bond. In the 1985 movie "A View to a Kill," he chases Grace Jones up the Eiffel Tower before she escapes via parachute. The subsequent chase, in which Bond races through the streets of Paris in a stolen Renault, features other touristic highlights in the French capital.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Contra dam, Tessin, Switzerland — 'GoldenEye' Even in Bond films, locations are not always what they seem. In 1995, in the first Bond film with Pierce Brosnan, Switzerland's Contra dam, also known as the Verzasca dam, served as a backdrop for a bungee jump into a Soviet chemical weapons factory. Shortly after the film's release, the dam became a popular destination for bungee jumpers.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Hotel Atlantic, Hamburg, Germany — 'Tomorrow Never Dies' Only the best hotels will do for 007, and among them is Hamburg's legendary Hotel Atlantic. In the 1997 film "Tomorrow Never Dies," starring Pierce Brosnan, the hotel is the setting for a love scene which, as so often in Bond films, ends tragically. However, the hotel was only filmed from the outside, while a British golf club was used as the setting for the interior.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Loket, Czech Republic — 'Casino Royale' In 2006, Daniel Craig played James Bond for the first time. While the main setting for the showdown with his adversary in "Casino Royale" is in Montenegro, most of the filming was done in the Czech Republic. Scenic towns including Karlovy Vary and Loket (pictured) serve as backdrops to the action flick.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Bregenz, Austria — 'Quantum of Solace' Opera and theater stages are also popular filming locations in Bond movies. James Bond crashes a secret meeting of international criminals at the Bregenz Festival in the 2008 film "Quantum of Solace," killing adversaries. The action takes place during a performance of the tragic opera "Tosca," held on the world's largest floating stage, the Seebühne Bregenz.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Pinewood Studios, London, England — 'Skyfall' While James Bond is certainly a world traveler, his home is London. In the 50th anniversary year of the Bond series, the British capital plays a particularly prominent role. MI6's headquarters on the River Thames are destroyed in a terrorist attack, and the organization must relocate. Much of the movie was filmed in London's massive Pinewood Film Studios (pictured).

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond Matera, Italy — 'No Time to Die' The release of the latest Bond film, "No Time to Die" was postponed several times due to production constraints and the global pandemic. It was supposed to be released in 2019, the year the Italian city of Matera was European Capital of Culture. The city's district of Sassi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, serves as a setting for a fast-paced chase scene. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff



This article was translated from German.