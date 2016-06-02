How COVID in India is endangering Kenyan patients

Imelda Wambua has chronic kidney failure and cannot afford the expensive cost of treatment in Kenya. Under normal circumstances, Wambua would quickly hop in a budget airliner and jet to India or have her medications delivered via express couriers. Now, none of that is possible.

"I was put on dialysis for about 18 months because my antibodies were too high. They needed to bring them down," Wambua told DW. "I was advised to get a transplant," she said. "The procedure that I needed, which is plasma exchange, cannot be done locally. So, going to India, at least there was hope."

Wambua's hopes were halted when Kenya and many other countries banned travel to India because of the rapidly rising figures in the country's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya has so far recorded 169,000 COVID cases and 3,073 deaths

'Beyond their management'

At its peak, India recorded about 400,000 new infections and 4,000 deaths per day. Although new figures indicate its second wave is slowing down, many countries still ban travelers from India.

Kenyans are aghast as the pandemic claims many lives in a neighboring country on the other end of the Indian Ocean. Their wariness is fueled by fears of the fast-spreading COVID-19 Indian variant and the similarity in the living and climate conditions.

India is Africa's largest trading partner by gross national income and Kenya's No. 1 destination for medical tourism. According to Kenya's Health Ministry, 97% of Kenyans who travel for medical treatment chose India. Other top destinations for medical checkups in the continent include; South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia and Mauritius.

Kenya suspended flights to and from India in early March following an uproar on social media that the country had letting travelers in during a surge in COVID-19 cases in India. This put the many local medical tourists in limbo.

Kenya's travel ban to India is having a serious effect on medical tourists

The wait "has really drained us financially," Wambua said.

Moses Langat had been on his way to India to treat a hole in his eardrum. "The head of the EMT department indicated that it was too late. He could only refer me to another hospital," Langat told DW.

"The doctor wrote a referral to India, and that is when I realized that my condition was now beyond their management," Langat said. Unable to fly to India, he uses crutches to walk because his inner ear infection makes him feel dizzy and unsteady. He had hoped for specialized treatment in India.

Cheaper treatment in India than in Kenya

Most cases referred to India require specialized treatment, either not available in Kenya or too expensive for middle-income earners. "There are certain conditions that cannot be treated [in Kenya]," the Kenyan medical doctor Eugene Omar told DW.

"When we want to send you to India is when we know there is something you can get in the India system that you cannot get here or that system offers you a cost advantage," Omar said.

For most patients, the cost to treat specialized cases is far cheaper in India.

Prisha Saanvi, who was already in India for her last treatment, had to hurry back home when Kenya announced a travel ban to and from India.

African countries benefit from the COVAX facility to vaccinate populations against COVID

"Because the government decided not to bring any passengers back, I had to return earlier than planned," Saanvi said. "I live in Kenya, so I had to come back."

Vaccine shortage

Kenya is also facing a vaccine shortage after India halted vaccine exports to focus on domestic inoculations. Most of Kenya's vaccines are derived through COVAX, a global initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.

COVAX provided Kenya with over 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Andrew Wasike contributed to this article.