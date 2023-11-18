How communities are ending open defecation in Ghana

SocietyGhanaHow communities are ending open defecation in GhanaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGhanaMaxwell Suuk11/18/2023November 18, 2023In northern Ghana, a simple concept is restoring personal dignity and improving sanitation. The Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) allows households to construct simple latrines using community resources without waiting for the government. https://p.dw.com/p/4Z7vMAdvertisement