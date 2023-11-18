  1. Skip to content
SocietyGhana

How communities are ending open defecation in Ghana

Maxwell Suuk
November 18, 2023

In northern Ghana, a simple concept is restoring personal dignity and improving sanitation. The Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) allows households to construct simple latrines using community resources without waiting for the government.

Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a TV reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.