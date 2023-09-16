How cobalt mining made life unbearable in this Congo town

SocietyDemocratic Republic of CongoHow cobalt mining made life unbearable in this Congo townTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyDemocratic Republic of Congo09/16/2023September 16, 2023In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the town of Kolwezi sits on huge reserves of cobalt — a crucial ingredient in rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles, mobile phones and laptops. But it has proved disastrous for the community.https://p.dw.com/p/4WQ2qAdvertisement