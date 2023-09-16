  1. Skip to content
SocietyDemocratic Republic of Congo

How cobalt mining made life unbearable in this Congo town

September 16, 2023

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the town of Kolwezi sits on huge reserves of cobalt — a crucial ingredient in rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles, mobile phones and laptops. But it has proved disastrous for the community.

