How close should we get? Media and conflict

"Nowadays, people stand by their hatred"

This quote is from German journalist Hasnain Kazim. As the son of Pakistani-Indian parents, he has been repeatedly exposed to online abuse. Of the many racist e-mails he receives, more and more bear the name and address of the person writing them. Kazim responds to these hate mails – often with subtle irony and intelligent debunking – in the hope that the writers will confront their prejudices.