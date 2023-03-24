How Climate Change Kills Species

In northern Germany some plants are flowering much earlier than usual. This has serious impacts on the finely tuned ecosystems, because insects may miss flowering. These species have to adapt or they'll die out.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Image: Rupert Oberhäuser/picture alliance

Green hydrogen from Africa

The German government is looking for international partners to import green hydrogen. Angola will now become its first supplier. The energy source is first converted to ammonia to make it easier to transport.

Image: NDR

House dust under the microscope

Dusting can be a relentless household chore – which is not surprising given how many particles are produced every minute! But nasty things can lurk in house dust, like plasticizers and biocides.

Image: Daniel Maurer/picture alliance

Toxic particles from wood burners

Wood burners have grown in popularity in Germany amid rising gas prices. But while it's cozy inside, the fumes are damaging people's health on the outside. Wood burners produce more fine particles than cars in Germany.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 25.03.2023 – 03:30 UTC

SUN 26.03.2023 – 21:30 UTC

MON 27.03.2023 – 05:30 UTC

MON 27.03.2023 – 15:30 UTC

MON 27.03.2023 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 28.03.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 27.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3