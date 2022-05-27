How children experienced school closures

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Children and young people from Germany, Mexico, Taiwan and Uganda describe how they fared with school closures during the pandemic.
The UN's Human Development Index has declined globally for two years in a row for the first time in 32 years amid the combined effects of climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Germany's federal government has agreed on a package of new measures, most of which will be up to the discretion of individual states, to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the cooler winter months.
Worldwide, writers are being persecuted more than ever, says PEN Germany, including by autocratic regimes who have weaponized pandemic restrictions.
Some 15 million students could go back to the classroom for the first time since March 2020, amidst fears that irreparable damage has been done to their education.
