DW Sendung In Good Shape 24.02.2023 Darmkrebsrisiko
Image: NDR

How Can You Reduce Your Cancer Risk?

38 minutes ago

There are more than 300 types of cancer. It’s impossible to guard against all of them completely. But there are a number of risk factors that we can influence ourselves - for example with the right lifestyle choices.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nqx6
DW Sendung In Good Shape 24.02.2023 Darmkrebs
Image: DW

Colon cancer rising among young people

Colon cancer is generally thought to be a problem that affects older people. But doctors are observing a steady increase in the number of cases among young adults. What's driving that trend?
 

 

 

When should I be worried about changes in my stool?

Did you know that the color of your stool could provide an early indication of serious illness? It might be worth having a closer look next time, before you just flush it away...

 

DW Sendung In Good Shape 24.02.2023 Fleisch
Image: SWR

Red meat and cancer risk

Beef, pork and lamb have long been thought to increase our risk of getting colon cancer. Scientists say the problematic substance in the meat is heme iron.

 

 

 

DW Sendung In Good Shape 24.02.2023 Better Bites Krebsrisiko
Image: DW

Better Bites - Three foods that reduce your cancer risk

Did you know there are actually foods that can help reduce your risk of getting certain kinds of cancer? We take a look at some of the best things to have in your regular diet.

 

 

How to stop smoking

Smoking is a major health risk factor that's within our power to influence and one of the main triggers for cancer. What's the best way to kick the habit?  Do hypnosis, apps, nicotine patches or group therapy really help?

 

How to recognize skin cancer for yourself

How do I know if a mark on my skin is healthy or a potentially harmful mutation that could be cancerous?

 

Fitness tip: Massage for releasing tension

Trainer Aurelia Damann shows us an exercise using a fascia roller for relieving back pain.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 26.02.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 27.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 01.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC
THU 02.01.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 25.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 01.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow

Ukraine updates: Putin 'doesn't have a plan B'

Conflicts6 hours ago
